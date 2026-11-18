Lesha Bank announces, on Behalf of a Consortium of Qatari Investors, signing of an Agreement with Accor to Sell Minority Stake in Ennismore
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lesha Bank LLC (Public) ("Lesha Bank" or the "Bank") announces, on behalf of a consortium of Qatari investors where Lesha Bank provided a shari’a-compliant financing facility, that they have entered into an agreement with Accor together with the other minority shareholders in Ennismore to sell their minority stake in Ennismore. Under the agreement, Accor will buy the shares held by the minority shareholders, with the Qatari consortium expected to fully exit its investment in Ennismore by July 2027.
In accordance with the terms of this agreement, Accor intends to acquire 25.4% of Ennismore's fully diluted share capital by the end of January 2027, a further 6.3% by July 2027 and, finally, 12.6% by January 2028. The completion of the two 2027 transactions will result in the successful exit from the investment by the Qatari consortium.
These transactions are carried out on the basis of an Ennismore equity value of approximately €3.7 billion, corresponding to an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 18x for 2027.
Mr Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank’s Group CEO commented: “We are delighted to have supported the investors in their investment in Ennismore over the last four years through a period of exceptional growth and diversification of the business. We look forward to seeing Ennismore’s next phase of growth and success.”
In accordance with the terms of this agreement, Accor intends to acquire 25.4% of Ennismore's fully diluted share capital by the end of January 2027, a further 6.3% by July 2027 and, finally, 12.6% by January 2028. The completion of the two 2027 transactions will result in the successful exit from the investment by the Qatari consortium.
These transactions are carried out on the basis of an Ennismore equity value of approximately €3.7 billion, corresponding to an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 18x for 2027.
Mr Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank’s Group CEO commented: “We are delighted to have supported the investors in their investment in Ennismore over the last four years through a period of exceptional growth and diversification of the business. We look forward to seeing Ennismore’s next phase of growth and success.”
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