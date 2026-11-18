Hitachi Systems India Launches Advanced Global Delivery Centre with CrowdStrike, Joins Project QuiltWorks to Help Protect Organisations Against Frontier AI Risk
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bengaluru, November 17, 2026 – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd. (“Hitachi Systems India”), a Hitachi Group company, today announced the launch of its new Advanced Global Delivery Centre in Bengaluru, a partnership with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered protection and managed security services with the Falcon platform, and its participation in CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks to help protect organisations against frontier AI risk. The centre will help organisations across India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East modernise security operations, secure AI adoption, and address AI-led vulnerability exploitation.
Combining Hitachi Systems India’s integration and managed security experience with the Falcon platform, the centre will help customers consolidate fragmented security tools, delivering integrated protection across endpoints, identity, cloud, data, and AI. This includes Falcon Guardian, CrowdStrike’s AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution, which secures AI agents at every control point and terminates rogue agents with a new AI Kill Switch.
Securing Organisations Against Frontier AI Risk
Project QuiltWorks brings together frontier AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, NVIDIA’s open Nemotron models, CrowdStrike threat intelligence and real-time security data, AWS cloud infrastructure, agentic automation through Falcon IQ, partner-led remediation, and financial protection from leading cyber insurers to help secure organisations against frontier AI risk.
As a Project QuiltWorks partner, Hitachi Systems India will help customers identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities uncovered by frontier AI. Through CrowdStrike’s Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience (FAIRR) Service, customers can access AI-powered vulnerability scanning and expert-led prioritisation, with Hitachi Systems India providing advisory and remediation services to address identified risks.
Modernising Security Operations with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM
As a CrowdStrike Engagement Licensing Program (ELP) partner, Hitachi Systems India will also offer integrated CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM services to help customers modernise security operations and transition from legacy SIEMs to an agentic SOC. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unifies first- and third-party data, native threat intelligence, AI, and workflow automation, delivering up to 150x faster search performance and up to 80% lower total cost of ownership compared to legacy SIEM solutions.
“India has world-class cybersecurity talent, and our new Advanced Global Delivery Centre puts their expertise to work for customers across India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. By combining Hitachi’s proven service delivery experience with CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform, we are delivering the AI-powered protection enterprises need today,” said Raj Kamal Singhal, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Hitachi Systems India.
“AI is expanding the attack surface and accelerating vulnerability exploitation. Together, CrowdStrike and Hitachi Systems India are helping customers modernise security operations, secure AI adoption, and address frontier AI risk with AI-native protection and managed security services,” said Amanda Adams, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at CrowdStrike.
“Enterprises, especially in the banking, financial services, and healthcare sectors, need to secure AI and modernise security operations without adding complexity. By partnering with CrowdStrike, we’re simplifying customers’ experience with one vendor from assessment through to ongoing optimisation, enabling enterprises to see real business value sooner,” said Rajeev Garg, Chief Operating Officer and Director, Hitachi Systems India.
“Through our Advanced Global Delivery Centre, organisations will be able to see CrowdStrike’s AI-native security and security for AI capabilities in action. Our CrowdStrike-certified professionals will then support customers' transition from proof of concept to implementation, quickly and with confidence,” said Vivek Gupta, Senior Vice President and Cyber Security Practice Head, Hitachi Systems India.
Hitachi Systems India has more than 2,800 employees serving over 1,000 customers across India, with an international presence in Singapore and Dubai. The new centre extends its cybersecurity services to customers across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
Combining Hitachi Systems India’s integration and managed security experience with the Falcon platform, the centre will help customers consolidate fragmented security tools, delivering integrated protection across endpoints, identity, cloud, data, and AI. This includes Falcon Guardian, CrowdStrike’s AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution, which secures AI agents at every control point and terminates rogue agents with a new AI Kill Switch.
Securing Organisations Against Frontier AI Risk
Project QuiltWorks brings together frontier AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, NVIDIA’s open Nemotron models, CrowdStrike threat intelligence and real-time security data, AWS cloud infrastructure, agentic automation through Falcon IQ, partner-led remediation, and financial protection from leading cyber insurers to help secure organisations against frontier AI risk.
As a Project QuiltWorks partner, Hitachi Systems India will help customers identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities uncovered by frontier AI. Through CrowdStrike’s Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience (FAIRR) Service, customers can access AI-powered vulnerability scanning and expert-led prioritisation, with Hitachi Systems India providing advisory and remediation services to address identified risks.
Modernising Security Operations with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM
As a CrowdStrike Engagement Licensing Program (ELP) partner, Hitachi Systems India will also offer integrated CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM services to help customers modernise security operations and transition from legacy SIEMs to an agentic SOC. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unifies first- and third-party data, native threat intelligence, AI, and workflow automation, delivering up to 150x faster search performance and up to 80% lower total cost of ownership compared to legacy SIEM solutions.
“India has world-class cybersecurity talent, and our new Advanced Global Delivery Centre puts their expertise to work for customers across India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. By combining Hitachi’s proven service delivery experience with CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform, we are delivering the AI-powered protection enterprises need today,” said Raj Kamal Singhal, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Hitachi Systems India.
“AI is expanding the attack surface and accelerating vulnerability exploitation. Together, CrowdStrike and Hitachi Systems India are helping customers modernise security operations, secure AI adoption, and address frontier AI risk with AI-native protection and managed security services,” said Amanda Adams, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at CrowdStrike.
“Enterprises, especially in the banking, financial services, and healthcare sectors, need to secure AI and modernise security operations without adding complexity. By partnering with CrowdStrike, we’re simplifying customers’ experience with one vendor from assessment through to ongoing optimisation, enabling enterprises to see real business value sooner,” said Rajeev Garg, Chief Operating Officer and Director, Hitachi Systems India.
“Through our Advanced Global Delivery Centre, organisations will be able to see CrowdStrike’s AI-native security and security for AI capabilities in action. Our CrowdStrike-certified professionals will then support customers' transition from proof of concept to implementation, quickly and with confidence,” said Vivek Gupta, Senior Vice President and Cyber Security Practice Head, Hitachi Systems India.
Hitachi Systems India has more than 2,800 employees serving over 1,000 customers across India, with an international presence in Singapore and Dubai. The new centre extends its cybersecurity services to customers across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
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