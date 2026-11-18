South Delhi’s luxury floor price rises by up to 40% in Q3 2026: Golden Growth Fund
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, November 18, 2026: The price of luxury floors in South Delhi continued to show an upward trend on the back of rising demand from HNIs and NRIs amidst limited supply with average prices rising by up to 40% in Q3 2026, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund, a category II real estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund.
Category A colonies showed remarkable growth in Q3 2026. The price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose by 40% from Rs 11-23 crore in Q3 of 2025 to Rs 18.5-29 crore in July-September 2026. The price of a 6000 sq. ft. floor rose by 29% from Rs 22-53 crore to Rs 41-56 crore.
Some of the category A colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh etc.
Similarly, in Category B colonies, price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose from Rs 8-11 crore in Q3 2025 to Rs 9-12.5 crore in Q3, 2026, recording a growth of 13% YoY. The price of 3200 sq. ft. floor rose by 6% YoY from Rs 13-18 crore to Rs 14-19 crore.
Some of the Category B colonies are Chirag enclave, Anand Lok, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, Kailash Colony etc.
Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund, said: “South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with luxury independent floor prices appreciating by 6-40% across key colonies during the July-September 2026 quarter. This reflects the sustained demand for premium homes amid limited availability of developable land and a growing preference for spacious, well-designed residences in established neighbourhoods. Premiumisation, redevelopment-led supply and increasing interest from HNIs and NRIs continue to shape the market. We are also witnessing growing interest from affluent investors, including those looking to diversify their exposure amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. South Delhi’s established social infrastructure, limited supply and strong rental potential make it an attractive destination for long-term capital appreciation and wealth preservation.”
Category A colonies showed remarkable growth in Q3 2026. The price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose by 40% from Rs 11-23 crore in Q3 of 2025 to Rs 18.5-29 crore in July-September 2026. The price of a 6000 sq. ft. floor rose by 29% from Rs 22-53 crore to Rs 41-56 crore.
Some of the category A colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh etc.
Similarly, in Category B colonies, price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose from Rs 8-11 crore in Q3 2025 to Rs 9-12.5 crore in Q3, 2026, recording a growth of 13% YoY. The price of 3200 sq. ft. floor rose by 6% YoY from Rs 13-18 crore to Rs 14-19 crore.
Some of the Category B colonies are Chirag enclave, Anand Lok, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, Kailash Colony etc.
Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund, said: “South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with luxury independent floor prices appreciating by 6-40% across key colonies during the July-September 2026 quarter. This reflects the sustained demand for premium homes amid limited availability of developable land and a growing preference for spacious, well-designed residences in established neighbourhoods. Premiumisation, redevelopment-led supply and increasing interest from HNIs and NRIs continue to shape the market. We are also witnessing growing interest from affluent investors, including those looking to diversify their exposure amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. South Delhi’s established social infrastructure, limited supply and strong rental potential make it an attractive destination for long-term capital appreciation and wealth preservation.”
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