Put your knowledge to the test at Tipsy Tikka’s weekly Quiz Night
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Turn midweek evenings into a fun-filled affair as Tipsy Tikka at Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai introduces Pub Quiz Wednesdays, launching on 18 November. Bringing together exciting trivia rounds, friendly competition, and fantastic prizes, the weekly quiz night promises the perfect opportunity to gather your friends, test your knowledge, and enjoy a lively evening filled with laughter and entertainment.
From challenging questions to friendly rivalries, guests can put their trivia skills to the test while enjoying refreshing beverages and a tempting selection of pub favorites. Adding to the excitement, guests can take advantage of a special beer bucket offer for just AED 99, while competing for exciting prizes, including brunch or lunch experiences for four people, buckets of beer, and complimentary main courses.
Whether you're a trivia enthusiast or simply looking for a fun midweek outing with friends, Tipsy Tikka sets the stage for an entertaining evening of great food, good company, and plenty of chances to win.
Details:
From challenging questions to friendly rivalries, guests can put their trivia skills to the test while enjoying refreshing beverages and a tempting selection of pub favorites. Adding to the excitement, guests can take advantage of a special beer bucket offer for just AED 99, while competing for exciting prizes, including brunch or lunch experiences for four people, buckets of beer, and complimentary main courses.
Whether you're a trivia enthusiast or simply looking for a fun midweek outing with friends, Tipsy Tikka sets the stage for an entertaining evening of great food, good company, and plenty of chances to win.
Details:
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