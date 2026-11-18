(MENAFN- Straits Research) Guar Gum Market Size & Grwoth Analysis The global guar gum market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.55 billion in 2026 to USD 2.58 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the guar gum market with a market share of 38.5% in 2025. Guar Gum, also known as Guaran, is derived from guar beans. It is a free-flowing, white-to-yellow powder with a slight odor. Guar Gum is a galactomannan polysaccharide composed of mannose and galactose. It is particularly useful in the food industry because it is soluble, can absorb water, and forms a gel that thickens and binds products. Guar gum is a natural polymer that has several distinctive properties, such as binding, and thickening, among others. Guar gum is mainly produced in India and Pakistan from the annually-grown legume. A small amount of guar gum is also produced in the U.S. also. Guar gum is extensively used in the food industry. Guar Gum Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 1.45 Billion2026 Market Size USD 1.55 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 2.58 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.63%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 8.35%Segment Insights By Grade Leading Segment Industrial Market Share in 2025 43.6% By Function Fastest-Growing Segment Friction Reducers CAGR 7.54% (2026–2034) By Application Leading Segment Oils and Gas Market Share in 2025 39.2% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Enzyme-Modified Guar Gum Supports Clean-Label Food Formulations The guar gum market analysis shows that the demand for natural and clean-label food ingredients is encouraging the development of enzyme-modified guar gum with improved functional properties. Enzymatic modification can improve solubility, viscosity control, and compatibility with different food formulations while retaining guar gum's plant-based origin. This development expands its applications in dairy products, bakery items, sauces, and beverages where manufacturers seek natural thickening and stabilizing ingredients. 02 Guar Gum-Based Biodegradable Films Support Sustainable Packaging The need to reduce dependence on conventional petroleum-based packaging materials is encouraging research into guar gum-based biodegradable films. Guar gum's film-forming and binding properties allow its use in developing biodegradable packaging materials, particularly when combined with other biopolymers or natural additives. This innovation creates opportunities for sustainable food packaging, edible coatings, and environmentally friendly films. 01 Processed and Convenience Foods Drive Market Food manufacturers use guar gum as a thickening, stabilizing, and binding agent in products such as sauces, dairy products, bakery items, frozen foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Its water-binding and viscosity-enhancing properties help maintain product consistency, improve texture, and stabilize formulations during processing and storage. The demand for convenient food products with consistent texture and quality supports guar gum consumption across food processing applications. 02 Oil and Gas Exploration Activities Increseas Market Demand- Oil and gas companies use guar gum in hydraulic fracturing fluids to increase viscosity and improve proppant transport, supporting demand from drilling and well-stimulation operations. Its thickening properties help carry proppant into fractures and maintain the flow characteristics required during hydraulic fracturing. The use of guar gum in well-stimulation fluids supports its industrial consumption across oil and gas exploration activities. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Guar Gum Market

Drivers Market Impact Processed and Convenience Foods Food manufacturers use guar gum as a thickening, stabilizing, and binding agent in products such as sauces, dairy products, bakery items, frozen foods, and ready-to-eat meals, supporting its consumption across food processing applications. Oil and Gas Exploration Activities Oil and gas companies use guar gum in hydraulic fracturing fluids to increase viscosity and improve proppant transport, supporting demand from drilling and well-stimulation operations. Demand for Pharmaceutical Excipients Pharmaceutical manufacturers use guar gum in tablet formulations, controlled-release drug delivery systems, and suspending agents because of its binding, thickening, and gel-forming properties. Growth of Personal Care and Cosmetic Formulations Cosmetic and personal care manufacturers incorporate guar gum into shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and creams to improve viscosity, texture, and product stability. Textile and Paper Processing Industries Textile and paper manufacturers use guar gum as a sizing, thickening, and binding agent in printing, finishing, and paper production processes, supporting industrial consumption.

01

Fluctuations in Guar Bean Availability and Prices Create Supply Chain Challenges

Guar gum production depends heavily on agricultural guar bean supplies, which are influenced by seasonal conditions, weather patterns, and crop yields. Unfavorable climatic conditions and variations in agricultural output can affect raw material availability and create fluctuations in procurement prices. These uncertainties can increase production costs, disrupt manufacturing schedules, and make it difficult for manufacturers to maintain consistent supply and competitive pricing.

02

Limited Availability of High-Quality Guar Seeds Affects Product Consistency

Guar gum manufacturers depend on high-quality guar seeds with consistent gum content and suitable processing characteristics to produce reliable finished products. Variations in seed quality, agricultural sourcing conditions, and raw material composition can affect extraction efficiency and the functional properties of the final gum. These inconsistencies may require additional quality testing and processing adjustments, increasing manufacturing expenses and creating challenges in maintaining uniform product standards.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Guar Gum Market

Restraints Market Impact Fluctuations in Guar Bean Availability and Prices Dependence on agricultural production exposes guar gum manufacturers to seasonal variations, weather conditions, and crop yield fluctuations, affecting raw material availability and production costs. Limited Availability of High-Quality Guar Seeds Variations in seed quality, gum content, and agricultural sourcing conditions can affect processing efficiency and the consistency of finished guar gum products. High Processing and Refining Costs Guar gum extraction, purification, drying, grinding, and quality-control processes increase manufacturing expenses, affecting product pricing and profit margins. Competition from Alternative Hydrocolloids Substitutes such as xanthan gum, locust bean gum, and other thickening agents can reduce guar gum demand in applications where alternative ingredients offer comparable functional properties. Stringent Quality and Purity Requirements Compliance with food-grade, pharmaceutical-grade, and industrial specifications requires extensive testing and quality-control procedures, increasing operational costs for manufacturers.

01

Development of Guar Gum-Based Water-Based Drilling Fluids

Oil and gas drilling companies, drilling fluid manufacturers, and oilfield service providers can use guar gum as a viscosifying and fluid-loss control agent in water-based drilling formulations. Revenue opportunities include customized drilling fluid supplies, bulk guar gum contracts, and formulation support services. Companies such as Halliburton and SLB operate in drilling fluids and oilfield services, making them relevant industry participants.

02

Guar Gum in Textile Printing and Fabric Finishing

Textile manufacturers, printing chemical suppliers, and fabric processing companies can use guar gum as a thickening agent in textile printing pastes and finishing formulations. Commercial opportunities include textile-grade guar gum supplies, customized thickening solutions, and long-term procurement agreements.

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Function Insights

The market is segmented by Function into Stabilizers and Emulsifiers, Thickening and Gelling Agents, Binders, and Friction Reducers. The stabilizer and Emulsifier segment has dominated the Market and held 54.38% of the global market share in 2021. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the foreseeable future. Guar Gum is used in ice cream as a stabilizer to increase viscosity and shelf life by preventing ice crystallization during storage. In personal care products, emulsifiers are used to combine water and essential oils.

Application Insights

The market is segmented by Application into Oils and Gas, Food and Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. In 2021, the oil and gas industry accounted for 37.62% of the guar gum market. Thanks to the North American shale gas boom. A rise in exploration and drilling activities around the world is anticipated to stimulate segment expansion. Due to its functional properties, such as gelling, thickening, and reducing friction, industrial-grade guar gum is predominantly used in the oil and gas industry. Increasing oil well drilling projects and shale gas production are driving demand for guar gum in the oil and gas industry. Shale oil and gas extraction industries consume approximately 90 percent of India and Pakistan's guar gum production.

The Food and Beverage segment was the second-largest application segment in the guar gum market in 2021, accounting for 32.74 percent of the market share. Demand for guar gum is anticipated to be driven during the forecast period by the rising popularity of organic foods and processed foods.

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Regional Analysis

In 2021, the region of North America held the largest market share at 43.2%. The growth of the market in the region is primarily attributable to the country's expanding oil & gas industry and the high demand for processed and frozen foods. The United States produced between 4,600 and 14,000 tonnes of guar between 2017 and 2022. Since 1999, gaur-cultivated land in Texas has increased from approximately 7,000 acres to 50,000 acres. In addition, the United States has established itself as the leading importer of guar gum, accounting for 41.2% of global imports. These factors also enhance North America's market share in the global gum industry

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Asia Pacific Guar Gum Market Trend

Asia-Pacific increasing population, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization have increased the consumption of processed foods. In turn, this is increasing product demand in this region. Due to the rapid growth of oil and gas exploration activities and the presence of vast technically recoverable resources, China and India are anticipated to be major consumers.

India is the largest producer of gaur in the Asia-Pacific region, positively influencing the demand for gaur in this region. India produces between 0.0025 and 0.003 billion tonnes of guar annually, accounting for approximately 65% of global production. In August 2021, India's guar gum exports increased by 10.48% to 18,262 tonnes, up from 16,530 tonnes in July 2021. In addition, gum shipments increased by 42.38 percent in August 2021 compared to August 2021. Approximately 5,401 tonnes of the total exported quantity are purchased by the United States, Russia (3,085 tonnes), Germany (2,535 tonnes), and China (959 tonnes).

Europe Guar Gum Market Trend

In Europe, the food processing industry is one of the largest consumers of guar gum. It is anticipated that awareness of the product's weight-loss benefits will increase its demand. Despite disappointing exploration results and a lack of investments in the oil and gas sector, exploration drilling in Europe is anticipated to rebound, leading to an increase in product consumption.

Pharmaceutical Industrial Food

Stabilizers and Emulsifiers Thickening and Gelling Agents Binders Friction Reducers

Oils and Gas Food and Beverage Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Guar Gum Market Vikas WSP Ltd. Abdullahbhai Abdul Kader Group Shree Ram Industrie Cargill Incorporated DuPont Nutrition & Health Agro Gums, India Glycols Ltd. Rama Gum Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd. Lotus Gums & Chemicals Amba Gums & Feeds Products Ingredion Incorporated Vasundhara Gums & Chemical The Lucid Group Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd. Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co. Ltd Industry DevelopmentsIngredion Incorporated announced a recommended acquisition of Tate & Lyle plc. The proposed transaction would combine two leading specialty ingredient companies, strengthening their global portfolio of hydrocolloids, texturants, stabilizers, and formulation solutions, including guar gum-based ingredient systems.Ingredion Incorporated announced a strategic partnership with Sanstar Limited to expand the production and distribution of specialty starches and texturizing ingredients in India. The collaboration supports Ingredion's hydrocolloid and formulation portfolio, including ingredient systems used alongside guar gum in food and industrial applications.Tate & Lyle plc announced that the integration of CP Kelco was progressing successfully following its acquisition. The integration significantly strengthened Tate & Lyle's hydrocolloid portfolio, including guar gum, pectin, carrageenan, xanthan gum, and specialty stabilizers, enhancing its capabilities in food, beverage, and industrial ingredient solutions ScopeSegmentation By Grade 3By Function 4By Application 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Vikas WSP Ltd. · Abdullahbhai Abdul Kader Group · Shree Ram Industries · Cargill Incorporated · DuPont Nutrition & HealthRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The guar gum market size is valued at USD 1.55 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Vikas WSP Ltd., Abdullahbhai Abdul Kader Group, Shree Ram Industries, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Health. The guar gum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.