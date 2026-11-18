Africa must move beyond consuming technologies developed elsewhere and build its own digital capabilities to secure a competitive position in the global AI economy. This was the call from H.E. Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, as he officially opened Africa Tech Festival ( ) 2026 yesterday.

Addressing delegates via live video, Mashatile called for greater urgency in translating Africa's digital ambitions into tangible benefits.“We will compete by solving our own challenges, harnessing our own talent, building our own capabilities, and creating solutions that the world will want to use,” he said.

He outlined five priorities: future-ready digital infrastructure, digital skills, commercialising African innovation, cybersecurity and responsible AI governance, and regional integration. He also emphasised that affordable connectivity, inclusive development and stronger cooperation between governments and industry are essential to ensuring no communities are left behind.

Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, opened its 29th edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with more than 15,000 attendees expected across the three-day event. The programme features increased participation from senior enterprise and telecommunications executives, providing a platform to engage with decision-makers, explore new business and forge partnerships.

Building on Mashatile's call for inclusion, Ben Cheick Haidara, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa, identified affordability, digital skills and trust as critical to widening participation in the AI economy. He drew parallels with the success of mobile money, emphasising the importance of developing AI applications that address everyday challenges, including solutions in African languages.“The opportunity relies on the fact that we are able in Africa to build local solutions, to solve real needs, to solve real problems,” he said.

The importance of developing Africa's own AI capabilities was reinforced during the Building Africa's AI Advantage panel, featuring Boyd Chislett, CEO of Africa Data Centres; Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Mauritius Telecom; and Ante Mihovilovic, Head of Networks EMEA at Ericsson. Discussions highlighted the need for investment in connectivity, computing capacity and skills, alongside cross-sector partnerships. Developing local AI applications and strengthening control over digital infrastructure and data were identified as important steps towards greater digital sovereignty.

Turning to enterprise transformation, Ravi Bhat, Commercial Solutions and AI Officer at Microsoft South Africa, emphasised that becoming an AI-first organisation is a business and leadership decision, not simply a technology investment. He highlighted the importance of redesigning processes, reskilling employees and strengthening data governance and trust to move AI initiatives beyond pilot projects and deliver measurable results.

Reflecting on the opening day, David Monaghan, Vice President, Africa Tech Festival, said:“Deputy President Mashatile's opening address reinforced the importance of Africa taking a more active role in shaping its digital future. The conversations across our nine content stages demonstrate why progress depends on bringing together the entire technology ecosystem, from infrastructure providers and global technology companies to enterprise leaders, governments and investors. Africa Tech Festival creates the connections needed to turn these shared priorities into partnerships, investment and practical progress.”

The festival continues today with discussions featuring Ghana's Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, and Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead at OpenAI, while Thursday's programme includes Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, as the focus shifts towards implementation and long-term growth.

Day 1 photos ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.

About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers.

Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape.

The festival combines high level content with large scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes.

Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.