TVS Motor Company (TVSM) ( ), part of TVS VENU, and a reputed global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, has announced a new distribution partnership with Le Warehouse in Mauritius and 361 as its reseller. This announcement also marked the introduction of two new models – TVS Ronin and TVS NTORQ XP. The event was attended by Osman Mahomed, Minister of Land Transport, Mauritius; Pradeep Chaurasiya, Head of Africa Business, TVS Motor Company; and senior representatives from Le Warehouse and 361.

For more than 10 years, TVSM has established a strong presence in the Mauritian market by contributing to the mobility landscape and earning the confidence of local customers. This new partnership builds on that foundation while bringing renewed ambition to the brand's development on the island. By combining TVS Motor's manufacturing expertise with Le Warehouse's local market knowledge and 361's retail presence, the partnership aims to strengthen the brand's connection with Mauritian customers. This will further support the brand's market growth as customers' mobility needs continue to evolve.

Announcing this new partnership and the launch, Peyman Kargar, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said,“The launch highlights the importance of the African market in our international business ambition and development as well as TVS Motor's commitment to strengthen its presence in Mauritius. With the introduction of the TVS Ronin and TVS NTORQ XP, we are expanding our portfolio to offer Mauritian customers greater choice across distinct riding segments.”

Speaking at the launch, Pradeep Chaurasiya, Head of Africa Business, TVS Motor Company, said,“Mauritius has been an important market for TVS Motor Company for over a decade, and we are pleased to build on this longstanding association with a renewed focus on strengthening our presence in the country. Our partnership with Le Warehouse and 361 brings together TVS Motor's global manufacturing expertise and a strong local understanding of customer needs. We look forward to working closely with our partners to deepen our engagement with customers and contribute to the evolving mobility landscape in Mauritius.”

As the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, we bring extensive international experience, proven manufacturing capabilities and deep industry expertise to the Mauritian market. Its established presence across markets with diverse mobility needs provides a strong foundation for strengthening its footprint in the region.

Amit Kantilal Shah, CEO, Le Warehouse, said, "TVS Motor Company brings together the strength of an established international manufacturer and a strong focus on innovation, performance and value, which aligns well with our own philosophy. Through 361, we have built strong relationships with Mauritian households by making recognised international brands accessible and supporting customers throughout their ownership journey. Extending this experience into mobility marks an important strategic diversification for Le Warehouse and an opportunity to play a greater role in the everyday lives of our customers. With TVSM already having an established presence and an existing community of owners in Mauritius, our focus is to build on this legacy. We will leverage 361's retail network, digital channels and customer relationships to expand the brand's reach, improve product accessibility and offer customers a wider choice of mobility solutions that meet their everyday needs.”

Product Specifications: