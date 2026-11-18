The Government has paid Shs373.07 billion to 7,721 persons out of the 12,946 project-affected persons to make way for the Malaba-Kampala railway corridor.

According to the Minister for Works and Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama, the pay-out has given the state possession of 2,108 acres of the required 3,536 acres to kick-start works on the 272-kilometre stretch of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The Shs472.45 billion outstanding compensation to the remaining project-affected persons will be paid at a later date.

“Land acquisition is most advanced between Malaba and Mayuge, where approximately 98 per cent of a continuous corridor has been acquired. We now have adequate corridor of approximately 130km where the contractor can start works. Compensation and acquisition remain ongoing, with priority given to construction-critical sections,” said Byamukama.

While presenting a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, on the status of the SGR project, Byamukama said government issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to Yapı Merkezi, to undertake critical preparatory works while financing for the full works is being concluded.

He noted that the LNTP valued at Euros75 million (Shs341.63 billion), commenced on 14 May 2025 and was completed in October 2026, with its scope covering surveys and geotechnical investigations, procurement of essential equipment including earth moving equipment, among others.

“Implementation of the LNTP activities has reduced technical uncertainty and established capacity to support the transition to full construction. The LNTP remains a preparatory arrangement pending financial close and issuance of the full Notice to Proceed,” Byamukama added.

Upon completion, the Malaba-Kampala SGR (Eastern) route is intended to connect Uganda with Kenya's SGR network and the Port of Mombasa, which will improve access to regional and international markets.

Hon. Asinansi Nyakato (PFF, Hoima City Woman Representative), and also the Shadow Minister for Works and Transport, expressed concern that delayed compensation of project-affected persons has increased the cost of the project.

She also queried the minister on the consideration for effects of climate change under the project.

“We want the Minister for Works to clarify how much money has been put in the budget to cater for climate risks. We resolved in the 11th Parliament that budgets for transport infrastructure construction should cover climate risks,” said Asinansi.



Hon. Abdul Bisaso (NRM, Kassanda County South) expressed concerns of constituency residents whom he said are living in fear of displacement despite owning legitimate land titles in areas neighbouring the project area.

“Staff from Uganda Railway Corporation came and demarcated their houses which are far from the land owned by the corporation. The people who demolish houses do not respect local leaders and do not give notices. We pray that the Minister sends a team to make a boundary opening to ensure our people are not displaced,” Bisaso said.

The minister clarified that Shs11 billion has been earmarked in the project's budget, to safeguard the environment, adding that it will be increased where the need arises.

He added that the demolitions cited in Kassanda County were carried out on property that was found to be within the railway reserve.

“We are doing this to save government money that would have been paid in compensation to individuals who have built in areas gazetted for the railway. We shall do boundary opening where the corridor is contested with the public,” Byamukama said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.