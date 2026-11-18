Government plans to avail a working capital of Shs152 billion to support tea factories to revive the sector, as well as provide a fertiliser revolving fund amounting to Shs46 billion to ensure improved yields and quality of the green leaf.

During the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi, said the working capital to the tea industry will follow an independent assessment of the extent of the outstanding liabilities incurred by the tea factories.

“Uganda Revenue Authority undertook a verification of tax liability and found that tea factories had outstanding domestic tax liabilities amounting to Shs39.329 billion. My ministry has since requested the URA Commissioner General to review the circumstances surrounding these liabilities,” Musasizi said.

He added that under the fertiliser revolving fund, government provided Shs80 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries in the Financial Year 2025/2026, under a broader fertiliser subsidy scheme.

“This will support off-take of fertiliser from Intracom which sources fertiliser from its plants in Tanzania and Burundi, and will also support fertiliser from Dei BioPharma Ltd through its Magoola Fertiliser Production Initiative. Each provider will be funded with Shs40 billion,” Musasizi noted.

The minister's commitments follow concerns previously raised by Hon. Cohen Amanya (NRM, Igara County West), on the collapse of the tea sector due to low prices of green leaf.

Musasizi attributed the decline in global prices of Uganda's green leaf to decline in soil fertility and limited application of fertiliser, which led to poor quality of leaf that fetched lower prices, compared to other regional competitors.

He also revealed that government has paid a total of Shs89.26 billion to verified nursery bed operators for tea seedlings, with an outstanding balance of Shs18.9 billion to Buhweju Nursery Bed Operators to be settled in Financial Year 2027/2028 and the medium term.

Amanya called on government to grant tax relief to tea factories, to enable them resuscitate their operations.

“The tea sector has the potential to bring a lot of money into the economy. I beseech the minister that in the ongoing assessments, they look into tax waivers that can be brought before Parliament for consideration and approval,” he said.

The agriculture ministry, Amanya also advised, can utlise accurate data while distributing fertilisers, to guarantee that tea farmers who need them get adequate access to them.

Hon. Richard Senteza (Indep., Lugazi Municipality) urged government to extend the incentives to other tea growing areas across the country.

“In Lugazi, we have Moniko Tea Estate, Uganda Tea Corporation, Namayiba Tea Estate and Lugalambo Tea Estate, among others. It is my humble appeal that the proposed incentives should cut across to include the entire tea industry in Uganda,” said Senteza.

Kabarole District Woman Representative, Hon. Annet Kirungi, called on the finance minister to consider payment to tea seedling suppliers in the district, whereas Hon. Charles Ngabirano (Indep., Rwampara East County) asked for consideration of farmers and seedlings suppliers in the Mbarara tea growing belt.

Musasizi told the House that the pending payments will be factored into ongoing discussions on reviving the tea industry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.