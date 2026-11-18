Safe and effective underwater operations depend on specialised technical expertise, operational preparedness and the ability to respond swiftly to diving emergencies. As maritime and underwater activities become increasingly complex, developing professional competence in diving safety and emergency medical response remains essential to protecting personnel and sustaining operational effectiveness.

The Kenya Navy is advancing regional military cooperation through a Recompression Chamber Operations Course for Rwanda Defence Force personnel at the Kenya Naval Training College (KNTC) in Mtongwe, Mombasa.

The specialised training seeks to equip participants with the technical knowledge and practical skills required to operate recompression chambers, which are critical in the treatment of decompression-related illnesses and other diving emergencies.

The course integrates theoretical instruction with practical training in recompression chamber operations, emergency procedures and critical first aid. Emphasis is placed on timely medical intervention, safe equipment handling and effective response to diving-related incidents to minimise risks and safeguard personnel involved in underwater operations.

Beyond technical proficiency, the programme provides a platform for professional knowledge exchange and skills development between the Kenya Navy and Rwanda Defence Force, promoting common safety standards and enhancing institutional capacity in specialised diving operations.

The training reflects the growing importance of regional defence partnerships in developing specialised military capabilities, fostering interoperability and improving preparedness to address operational emergencies.

Through such collaborative initiatives, the Kenya Navy continues to contribute to regional capacity building, professional military development and the advancement of underwater safety standards, reinforcing the shared commitment of Kenya and Rwanda to personnel safety, operational readiness and effective emergency response.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.