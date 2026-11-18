Parliament has approved a waiver of Shs88.88 million in tax arrears, incurred by the Diocese of Northern Uganda peace and reconciliation projects in the aftermath of the Lord's Resistance Army rebellion.

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi, presented the request during a House sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

He said the diocese faces financial hardship and cannot meet its outstanding obligations despite earlier contributions from Christians and well-wishers.

The liabilities originated from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) on payments to employees under the Ajula and Okweyo projects, which closed in 2013.

“Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in 2014 informed the diocese of Shs67 million tax liability which the diocese was able to clear using support from Christians and well-wishers. However, the diocese could not raise the additional Shs55.47 million in interest and penalties that had accumulated,” Musasizi said.

He explained that payment allocation rules complicated the diocese's efforts to settle its obligations because money intended to clear principal tax was applied to earlier interest, leaving subsequent liabilities unpaid.

“Based on the payment allocation rule applied, Shs67 million intended to clear only the principal tax was utilised to settle earlier interest. This left subsequent periods with outstanding principal tax that has since accumulated interest,” said Musasizi.

The waiver covers PAYE liabilities for March 2019 to July 2021, comprising Shs59.18 million in principal tax and Shs29.70 million in interest.

Relatedly, the House rejected a request to waive Shs2 billion in tax arrears for CARE International, a global humanitarian organsiation founded in 1945 because the Tax Appeals Tribunal had already settled the matter.

This followed a report of the Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development that concluded that the request had been overtaken by the tribunal's ruling.

The tribunal faulted URA's allocation of payments intended to settle principal tax and ordered the removal of liabilities covered by statutory waivers.

The legislators also rejected a request to waive Shs4.2 billion in tax arrears incurred by City Harvest Electrical Installation Supply and Repairs Limited, following findings by the finance committee that URA had not exhausted all tax recovery options.

The committee faulted URA's decision to declare the company in default before its proposed 24-month repayment period had elapsed.

Members also questioned the company's claim of financial hardship, noting that it had made substantial tax payments and continued accessing commercial loans. The company also had significant outstanding payments from clients that, if recovered, could help it meet its tax obligations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.