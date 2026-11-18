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Moldova has imposed a five-year travel ban on Vadim Krasnoselsky, the de facto leader of the breakaway region of Transnistria, following his recent visit to Moscow, where he received a state award from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Alina Shturlak, writing for Gen Zette, the restrictions will remain in force until 2031 and prevent Krasnoselsky from leaving Moldova through the country's official border crossings.

The decision follows Krasnoselsky's November 4 visit to the Kremlin, during which Putin awarded him Russia's Order of Honour.

During the visit, Krasnoselsky described Transnistria as part of the "Russian world", remarks that drew criticism from the Moldovan authorities.

Chișinău characterized the visit as a provocation and accused Moscow of attempting to undermine Moldova's European integration efforts.

Krasnoselsky, however, said his trip to Russia was intended to address the region's energy needs ahead of winter, including discussions concerning natural gas supplies.

He described the purpose of his visit as "OSCE-facilitated discussions on the supply of natural gas to the Transnistrian region during the winter".

Transnistria has faced significant energy difficulties since January 2025, when Russia halted gas deliveries to the region, leaving residents without adequate heating during freezing winter temperatures.

Moldovan government spokesperson Dumitru Ciorici confirmed that Krasnoselsky would face restrictions following his return from Moscow.

"After the control procedures, he will bear the consequences of the recent incident in Moscow, including the ban on leaving the country through the state border crossing points of the Republic of Moldova for 5 years," Ciorici said, as quoted by Gen Zette.

The restrictions could significantly limit Krasnoselsky's ability to travel internationally. With the Ukrainian border closed since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, routes through Moldovan-controlled territory remain the principal means of leaving Transnistria.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan alleged that Krasnoselsky had deliberately provoked the authorities into imposing the restrictions and claimed that the separatist leader had been reluctant to return from Moscow.

Russia's ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, expressed bewilderment at Chișinău's response, noting that the measures had been announced shortly after Krasnoselsky received the Russian state decoration.

The decision has also attracted criticism within Moldova. Alexandru Tănase, a former president of the country's Constitutional Court, questioned the effectiveness of preventing a separatist leader from leaving the territory where he conducts his political activities.

Transnistria, located along Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine, has remained outside Chișinău's effective control since a brief armed conflict in 1992.

The territory operates under a separatist administration supported by Moscow, although no United Nations member state, including Russia, recognizes its independence.

Approximately 1,500 Russian troops remain stationed in the region, which also hosts a major Soviet-era ammunition depot. Its economy has historically depended heavily on Russian natural gas supplies.

Krasnoselsky, who holds Russian citizenship, has led the separatist administration since 2016. Moldova does not recognize his political position or the legitimacy of elections organized by the region's authorities.

The territory is expected to hold another unrecognized presidential election in December 2026, although Krasnoselsky is not expected to seek a third term.

Source: Gen Zette, reporting by Alina Shturlak.