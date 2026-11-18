MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Portuguese Defense Minister Nuno Melo, Ukrinform reports, citing RTP.

According to the minister, the new contribution will add to the EUR 50 million Portugal provided last year.

Melo stressed that Portugal would continue to support Ukraine, but would do so within the limits of its own defense capabilities.

"Portugal's efforts to help Ukraine continue within NATO. We cannot go beyond our capabilities, provide what is needed for our own defense within NATO, or supply equipment that we do not have ourselves. At the same time, we invest every day, contribute to the training of military personnel, and provide equipment. Ukrainians are very grateful to Portugal for this daily support," the minister said.

Germany to contribute $300M to new PURL package with Patriot missiles – Pistorius

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to speed up the delivery of interceptor missiles for Ukraine's air defense amid intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Photo: Conselho da União Europeia