MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ministry outlined areas of cooperation under the memorandum.

Under the memorandum, the ministry and UNOPS will cooperate across a range of priority areas, with a particular focus on advancing sustainable, resilient and inclusive infrastructure, as well as the transparent use of public resources to support Ukraine's development priorities. The partnership also covers project implementation in crisis conditions, transparent and sustainable public procurement, humanitarian demining and land clearance, and cooperation with international public- and private-sector partners to support a green and accountable recovery.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Ukraine Mine Action Conference in Brussels.

Deputy Economy and Environment Minister Ihor Bezkaravainyi said the ministry had already built a strong partnership with UNOPS in humanitarian demining. UNOPS has helped strengthen institutional capacity, supplied specialized equipment and supported efforts to return contaminated land to safe and productive use.

"The memorandum builds on an established partnership between UNOPS and the ministry and creates a framework for broader cooperation. It will allow us to align international operational expertise with Ukraine's priorities, particularly in green recovery and European integration," Bezkaravainyi said.

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Amir Omeragic, Director of the UNOPS Ukraine and East Europe Office, said Ukraine's recovery requires practical, flexible and transparent solutions capable of turning strategic priorities into tangible results for communities.

He noted that the organization would draw on its expertise in sustainable infrastructure, procurement and project management to help bridge the gap between planning and implementation and support the ministry's sustainable development and recovery goals.

The ministry said UNOPS has implemented more than 35 projects in Ukraine with a combined budget exceeding $420 million since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Funded by international donors, the agency procures energy and medical equipment, as well as equipment for municipal utilities. It also restores and builds infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and shelters, helping make communities and the country more resilient.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Mykolaiv region received ten IVECO Daily trucks from UNOPS under a project financed by the Danish government.

Photo: Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine