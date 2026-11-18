MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Egypt condemned the attacks on Kuwait, saying they violate its sovereignty, threaten its security and territorial integrity, and breach international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Egypt warned that the attacks also threaten regional security and stability amid the current "sensitive circumstances." The ministry stressed Cairo's full support for Kuwait in confronting threats to its security and stability. It backed the measures Kuwait is taking to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its national resources and assets.

The ministry reaffirmed that the security of Kuwait and the other Gulf states is closely tied to Egyptian national security.

//Petra// NQ