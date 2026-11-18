MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Project aims to strengthen water security, diversify sources, and improve supply efficiency.

- Water minister: Desalination will provide 300 million cubic meters of drinking water annually from the Gulf of Aqaba.

- Water minister: Project will meet about 40% of Jordan's drinking water needs.

- Water minister: Water delivery is expected to begin by the end of 2030.

Aqaba, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein on Wednesday launched the National Water Carrier Project in Aqaba, a JD 4.68 billion ($ 6.6 billion) undertaking intended to meet about 40% of Jordan's drinking water needs.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan attended the launch of the project, which aims to strengthen long-term water security, diversify supplies, improve delivery efficiency, and ease pressure on existing resources.

Water and Irrigation Minister Raed Abu Saud said the project would supply 300 million cubic meters of desalinated drinking water annually from the Gulf of Aqaba, with delivery expected to begin by the end of 2030.

Its infrastructure includes a pipeline stretching approximately 417 kilometers from Aqaba to Amman, pumping systems to carry water to elevations of up to 1,100 meters above sea level, and approximately 300 megawatts of solar power capacity to meet about 30% of the project's electricity needs.

Abu Saud said the project reflected investor, lender, and donor confidence in Jordan's investment environment and the project's technical and financial framework. He also highlighted Jordan's ability to secure financing and establish long-term domestic and international partnerships.

Meridiam Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thierry Déau said the project aimed to provide reliable drinking water supplies to communities across Jordan.

He said the company would coordinate closely with the government and relevant national institutions throughout implementation. It would also support training and knowledge transfer, providing Jordanian professionals and specialists with practical experience during the project's development.

A consortium comprising Meridiam as lead developer and sponsor and SUEZ as technical and operating partner is developing the project under a build-operate-transfer model. Full ownership will pass to the Jordanian government 26 years after operations begin.

The launch was also attended by Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Toukan, Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman, other officials, and ambassadors.

//Petra// AO