MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Vienna, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazin Farrayeh met a senior Dutch delegation in Vienna on Wednesday to discuss expanding cooperation on border management, correctional facilities, migration and asylum.

The delegation from the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security included Victor Cramer, deputy director-general for international migration, and Daphne van Dam, head of the programming unit.

The two sides discussed exchanging expertise in developing and managing border crossings and correctional and rehabilitation centers. They also examined ways to strengthen the capabilities of relevant agencies to address emerging security challenges and improve migration and asylum management.

Both sides expressed interest in broadening migration and asylum cooperation and increasing exchanges of security expertise to serve their shared interests.

//Petra// NQ