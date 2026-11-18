MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Orange Jordan said Wednesday that registration is open for Orange Digital Center Champions 2026, a regional coding competition. Teams of three or four young programmers have until Nov. 20 to apply online.

Orange's network of digital centers across the Middle East and Africa is hosting the contest, now in its third edition, on the CodinGame platform.

Teams in Jordan will tackle programming challenges, solve technical puzzles, and complete advanced tests for a chance to represent the country and compete for the international title.

The company said the contest aims to showcase young programmers' technical abilities, encourage innovation and teamwork, and equip students with digital skills suited to future labor market needs.

Orange said the initiative reflects its commitment to investing in young women and men and providing platforms that support their development and technological innovation.

Winning teams in the national round will receive IT equipment to support their studies and careers in the digital sector.

Teams can apply through the online registration form at //Petra// AO