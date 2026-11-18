MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Apple shares: why is the stock holding near record highs despite the AI sell-off?

Apple shares have remained close to record highs even as investors have aggressively sold AI-related technology stocks. The contrast reflects Apple's relatively low exposure to the enormous AI infrastructure spending boom, resilient iPhone demand and increasingly defensive appeal – although its premium valuation leaves little room for disappointment.

Apple has emerged as something of an unlikely safe haven during the recent technology sell-off. While investors have questioned the economics of the huge sums being spent on artificial intelligence, Apple's shares have continued to trade close to their all-time high.

The stock reached an intraday record of $360.83 on 13 November. On 18 November, it was trading around $350, leaving it only a few per cent below its peak.

That resilience is particularly striking given the scale of the technology sell-off. The Nasdaq 100 has been falling sharply – by around 15% - from its October 31,361 record high as concerns about AI valuations, rising Treasury yields and the sustainability of massive technology investment weighs on sentiment.

Those looking to trade or invest in Apple can do so through spread betting or CFD trading for shorter-term exposure, while longer-term investors can access Apple shares through IG Invest or our share dealing service.

Apple isn't funding the AI spending boom

One of the biggest reasons is that Apple has largely avoided the enormous capital expenditure race currently consuming its Big Tech peers.

Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta are spending tens of billions of dollars on data centres, advanced chips and AI infrastructure. Apple, by contrast, has historically operated with a much more capital-light model. Its latest quarterly capital expenditure was just over $9 billion, according to The Washington Post's analysis, compared with more than five times that amount on average at several of its major technology peers.

That difference has suddenly become an advantage.

When investors were rewarding companies for demonstrating the biggest AI ambitions, Apple's relatively cautious approach looked like a weakness. Now that the market is questioning whether the returns from that spending will justify the investment, Apple's restraint looks considerably more attractive.

The company can benefit from the growth of AI without having to spend at the same scale to build the infrastructure powering it.

Apple's cash-generating machine remains intact

Apple also has something that many of the newer AI beneficiaries do not: an enormous installed base of customers who repeatedly buy premium hardware and services.

The company's latest results showed fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rising 12% to $114.5 billion, while net income increased 12% to $30.7 billion. Record iPhone revenue and strong growth in China helped the company beat expectations.

That provides investors with a degree of earnings visibility at a time when parts of the technology sector are becoming increasingly difficult to value.

Apple's Services business is another important support. Although growth has slowed, Services remains a high-margin and recurring source of revenue, while the company's enormous installed base provides opportunities to sell additional subscriptions and services to existing customers.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in companies where recurring revenue and cash generation are central to the investment case, our resources on investing for beginners and the advantages of buying shares cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

The iPhone is still doing the heavy lifting

Apple also has a much simpler AI story than the companies currently spending hundreds of billions of dollars on data centres: it can monetise AI through the devices consumers already want to buy.

Demand for the premium iPhone 18 Pro range has been strong, helping Apple offset some of the pressure from rising component costs. The company is also entering a major product cycle that includes its first foldable iPhone and touchscreen MacBooks.

This gives Apple another potential source of growth at precisely the time investors are becoming more selective about pure AI exposure.

The company's huge customer base also means that if Apple eventually succeeds in turning AI features into compelling consumer services, it has an enormous distribution network through which to monetise them.

There is a catch: Apple isn't immune to AI

The recent share-price strength should not be interpreted as evidence that Apple is completely insulated from the AI boom.

In fact, AI is already creating problems for the company.

The enormous demand for memory chips from AI data centres has pushed up component prices. Apple's gross margin fell to 47.9% in its September quarter and management expects it to decline to between 45% and 46% in the December quarter. Apple has also warned that memory costs will continue rising beyond December.

At the same time, Apple is investing heavily in its own AI capabilities, including the development of an AI-powered Siri.

There is also a potential threat to Services. The growing use of AI search could reduce conventional Google searches, potentially putting pressure on the payments Apple receives from Google for being the default search engine on its devices.

Valuation is the biggest risk

The other problem is the price investors are paying for Apple's defensive qualities.

The shares have been trading on a historically high earnings multiple, with some recent estimates putting the forward P/E above 35 times. That is substantially higher than Microsoft's and Alphabet's multiples.

In other words, Apple may be safer than many AI stocks, but it is not cheap.

The market is effectively paying a premium for predictable cash generation, a powerful brand, a huge installed base and the prospect of future AI monetisation. That leaves less room for disappointment if iPhone demand weakens, margins deteriorate further or Apple's AI progress continues to lag its rivals.

Apple analyst ratings

Analysts rate Apple as a 'buy', with a mean long-term price target of $345.24, roughly 2% below the share price as of 18 November 2026.

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks has a Smart Score of '7 Neutral' for Apple with a 'buy' rating.

Source: TipRanks Apple technical analysis

The Apple share price – up nearly 30% year-to-date – remains in a strong uptrend but is showing multiple negative divergence on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) which potentially indicates a weakening share price.

Having said that, provided that the early November low at $325.33 underpins on a daily chart closing basis, the short-term uptrend remains intact.

Apple daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

The medium-term uptrend remains in play while the late July low at $300.00 holds.

A rise above the 13 November $360.83 record high may put the psychological $400 mark on the map.

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