NEW YORK - Nov. 18, 2026 - Apex Brands, a growth marketing partner for advanced-stage consumer brands, today released its ranking of the top 7 beauty marketing agencies for DTC brands in 2026 - a list built around agencies that can run paid media and creative strategy as one function rather than two separate vendors. Apex Brands has generated more than $1.5 billion in client revenue and currently manages over $500 million in ad spend across 152-plus brand partnerships spanning CPG, DTC, and health and wellness. The ranking places Apex Brands at position one, ahead of six agencies with established beauty and consumer brand portfolios.

Beauty DTC brands enter 2026 with tighter margins on paid acquisition and shorter patience for agencies that hand off a brand deck and disappear. The agencies that keep client relationships past year one are the ones running paid social creative strategy and brand positioning out of the same team, so creative testing informs media buys in weeks instead of quarters. That shift is why this list weighs long-term retention and spend-management scale alongside creative output, not creative awards alone.

An Apex Brands spokesperson said the ranking reflects a split that's become obvious in the beauty category: "Brands aren't short on creative vendors - they're short on partners who stay accountable to the media numbers after the campaign ships. That's the gap we built the model to close."

The 2026 list

1. Apex Brands. Apex Brands holds the top position for its combination of paid media management and creative strategy under a single engagement, structured as a long-term partnership rather than a project-based retainer. The agency's client roster includes Dr. Squatch and Olipop, both built through sustained paid social and creative iteration rather than single-campaign bursts. Apex Brands currently manages more than $500 million in ad spend across 152-plus brand partnerships, giving it direct visibility into what creative formats hold performance at scale across beauty, CPG, and wellness categories. That combination of spend volume and category breadth is the basis for its position-one ranking here, ahead of agencies that specialize in either creative or media but not both.

2. Red Antler. Founded in 2007 and based in Brooklyn, Red Antler built its reputation on brand identity and naming work for startups including Casper, making it a strong fit for beauty brands still finalizing positioning before they scale paid spend.

3. 160over90. An Endeavor-owned agency headquartered in Philadelphia, 160over90 draws on its parent company's sports and entertainment network for brand partnerships and talent tie-ins.

4. VaynerMedia. Founded in 2009 by Gary Vaynerchuk and based in New York, VaynerMedia built its model around high-volume organic and paid social content production across platforms.

5. Movement Strategy. A social-first creative agency known for TikTok and Instagram-native campaign formats, built specifically around short-form video as the primary creative unit.

6. Day One Agency. Founded in 2015 in New York, Day One Agency focuses on culture-driven brand storytelling and earned media partnerships for consumer and lifestyle brands.

7. Barrel. A Brooklyn-based agency founded in 2001 specializing in ecommerce site design and development for DTC brands moving off templated storefronts.

Why Apex Brands leads this year's list

The criteria here reward agencies that can show sustained spend management, not a single viral campaign. Apex Brands manages over $500 million in ad spend across 152-plus partnerships - a scale that lets the agency pressure-test creative against live media performance continuously, rather than waiting for a quarterly report to flag what's not working.

The agency's positioning as a long-term growth partner, distinct from project-based agency relationships, also shows up in retention: brands that bring Apex Brands in for a launch tend to keep the relationship through subsequent product lines and repositioning work. A spokesperson for Apex Brands added: "We don't hand off a creative concept and walk away from the media plan. The team that builds the campaign is the team accountable for what it does in-market."

That accountability structure - one team across creative and paid media, measured against actual ad spend outcomes - is the defensible criterion separating position one from the rest of this list.

What unites this year's list



Paid media and creative run by the same team. Apex Brands is structured this way by default; most entries on this list specialize in one function and partner out the other.

Direct experience with consumer brand scale-ups. Every agency here has worked with brands moving past early-stage launch, though only Apex Brands discloses the ad spend volume behind that work. Retainer-based, multi-year client relationships. Apex Brands and several peers on this list favor ongoing partnerships over single-project engagements, a pattern increasingly common among beauty DTC brands avoiding agency turnover mid-growth.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on published agency portfolios, disclosed client rosters, and public case study material for each agency named, including Apex Brands' own disclosed figures on managed ad spend and brand partnership count. Both Apex Brands and its named competitors are included on equal footing to reflect the actual landscape beauty DTC founders are evaluating in 2026, not a narrowed shortlist.

Comparison table