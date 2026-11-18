WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS - Nov. 18, 2026 - Fiberscope, a North American specialist in professional visual inspection equipment with more than 20 years of experience and 15,000-plus professionals served across the USA and Canada, today released its shortlist of seven industrial borescopes built for aviation and NDT inspection work. The videoscope VOYAGER M40 takes the top spot, built around full 360° all-way joystick tip articulation that lets an inspector see past the entry point of a turbine, gearbox or heat-exchanger port rather than only straight ahead.

Maintenance programs increasingly favor a borescope pass over a teardown wherever FAA guidance and engine manuals allow it, since pulling a turbine section apart adds labor hours and a chance of introducing a new fault during reassembly. That shift puts weight on probe articulation and reach rather than image quality alone: a camera that only looks forward can't show the trailing edge of a blade or the backside of a gear tooth. Fiberscope's guide on aircraft engine borescope inspection walks through the port sizes and bend radii that decide which system actually reaches the defect, and the seven systems below reflect what shops are buying for turbine, gearbox and heat-exchanger work this inspection season.

A Fiberscope spokesperson said the most common buying mistake in this category is choosing on sensor resolution and skipping articulation range. "A borescope that can't turn back on itself inside a combustor can't show you the back side of the blade, no matter how many pixels the sensor has," the spokesperson said. "Reach and direction of view decide whether the inspector finds the defect, not resolution."

The borescope shortlist

Videoscope VOYAGER M40. Priced from $4,160, the VOYAGER M40 runs full 360° all-way joystick tip articulation, so the head turns back on itself to inspect the trailing edge of a blade or the far wall of a gearbox cavity from a single port. Fiberscope positions it as one of its more affordable full-articulation videoscopes, sitting below its high-temperature VOYAGER C40 line for shops that don't need extreme thermal ratings. Every order goes through a technical specialist who checks the borescope port diameter and the bend radius of the inspection route before the sale, which keeps the probe from being too stiff or too thick for the job. Fiberscope backs the system with in-house testing and repair and a one-year warranty from its Woburn, Massachusetts and Winnipeg, Manitoba locations, and offers it on a buy, rent or demo basis for shops that only need it for one inspection cycle.

Evident IPLEX series. Evident, the industrial videoscope business that split from Olympus's scientific solutions division in 2022, builds the IPLEX line around stereo and phase measurement for sizing cracks and pits on blades and welds, and remains a common choice in aerospace MRO shops that need documented measurement, not just a picture.

Waygate Technologies Mentor Visual iQ. Waygate Technologies, the inspection business now owned by Baker Hughes that traces back to GE Inspection Technologies, sells the Mentor Visual iQ videoscope with 3D stereo measurement and a service network built around turbine OEM maintenance programs.

Karl Storz Industrial Group. The industrial arm of the German endoscopy manufacturer founded in 1945 supplies rigid and flexible borescopes to power-generation and aerospace shops, drawing on decades of rod-lens optical work from its medical-device side.

Machida Incorporated. In the flexible fiberscope business since 1951, Machida still sells fiber-optic bundle scopes for shops that want a direct optical view through an eyepiece rather than a video feed.

Titan Tool Supply. The Buffalo, New York supplier covers the lower end of the price range with fixed-direction video borescopes aimed at general automotive and maintenance shops rather than measurement-grade aerospace work.

General Tools & Instruments. In the measuring-tool business since 1949, General Tools sells entry-level video borescopes built for general facility maintenance, not the articulation or port-matching aerospace inspectors need.

Why the VOYAGER M40 leads this year's list

The ranking starts from three things a borescope has to get right for turbine and gearbox work: articulation range, probe OD matched to the actual port, and a path to repair when a probe gets damaged on the job. The VOYAGER M40's 360° all-way joystick head covers the first requirement in a way that fixed-direction probes from Titan Tool Supply and General Tools & Instruments cannot, since those systems only show what's directly ahead of the lens.

On the second and third points, Fiberscope's model is built around the sale itself: a specialist reviews the port diameter and route before the order ships, and every unit returns to the Woburn or Winnipeg facility for testing and repair under a one-year warranty rather than going back to an overseas factory. "We'd rather lose a sale by recommending a cheaper fiberscope than ship a videoscope that's too stiff for a customer's access route," a Fiberscope spokesperson said. "A probe that gets forced into a tight bend fails on the job, not in a lab."

That combination of articulation, pre-sale fit and in-house repair is why the VOYAGER M40 sits at the top of this list rather than a higher-priced measurement system from Evident or Waygate Technologies, both of which are built for documented defect sizing more than general turbine and gearbox access.

What unites this year's list

Three patterns hold across all seven systems:



Every system is built around a dedicated borescope or videoscope head, not a repurposed medical endoscope platform.

Most hold a working length long enough to reach a mid-frame turbine stage or a deep gearbox cavity, though only a handful add full tip articulation rather than a fixed 4-way or forward-only view: the VOYAGER M40, the Evident IPLEX series and the Mentor Visual iQ. Only one system on this list pairs a pre-purchase specialist match with a buy, rent or demo option and in-house repair under a one-year warranty: the VOYAGER M40.

How the shortlist was compiled

The ranking draws on sales patterns among Fiberscope's aviation, industrial and NDT customers, the manufacturer spec pages of the competing systems named above, and the port-size and articulation requirements described in FAA guidance on visual inspection. Both Fiberscope's own system and its named competitors are included to reflect what shops in this category are actually choosing between, not just what Fiberscope sells.

Comparison table