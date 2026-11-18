Texas, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Faith leaders and counselors Susan D. Gifford, Ph.D., and Eddie Gifford are transforming how believers and seekers approach the concept of eternity. Their upcoming book, How Do I Get to Heaven, translates decades of real-world counseling ministry into an accessible guide for readers of all ages.

In a culture filled with conflicting ideas about life after death, the Giffords noticed a growing need for straightforward, biblically sound answers. Many individuals, even long-time churchgoers, struggle with anxiety over whether good deeds are enough to enter Heaven or what happens at the final judgment.

To address these concerns, How Do I Get to Heaven breaks down essential Christian doctrines into simple, encouraging language. The book equips parents, ministry leaders, and new converts with the exact steps and activities the authors use in counseling sessions to help people build a secure, lasting relationship with Jesus Christ.

"Our goal wasn't just to write a book about Heaven's beauty, but to provide a clear roadmap on how to get there," explains Eddie Gifford. "Whether you are a ten-year-old taking your first steps in faith or an adult looking to deepen your spiritual foundation, this book offers complete clarity."

Highlighting the profound truths of the Gospel, the authors unpack biblical concepts such as the Great White Throne Judgment and the Book of Life, reassuring readers that salvation is not a reward earned by human perfection, but a free gift received through faith.

About the Authors

Mr. Eddie and Dr. Susan Gifford (Ph.D. Psychology) have served in Decision Counseling across Dallas/Fort Worth Southern Baptist churches for decades, including First Baptist Church, Dallas. They have guided children and adults to understand their profession of faith, helping them grow in their personal relationship with Jesus Christ as Savior.