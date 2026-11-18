MENAFN - GetNews)"Finnleo Hallmark 3 traditional indoor sauna"The updated traditional sauna line includes three sizes for homeowners considering a home sauna.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nov. 18, 2026 - Epic Hot Tubs is now offering the redesigned Finnleo Hallmark 2, Hallmark 3, and Hallmark 4 indoor saunas to customers in North Carolina. The traditional sauna models come in three sizes, giving homeowners options based on available space and how many people they want to accommodate.

The updated Hallmark line is part of Finnleo's redesigned sauna collection. Each model features Okoume wood, Bluetooth sound, multicolor lighting, and SaunaLogic 3 controls with a compatible app. The Hallmark 3 and 4 also feature Finnleo's Designer LED heater.

The Hallmark 2 is designed for two people and is the most compact of the three models. The Hallmark 3 accommodates up to three people, while the Hallmark 4 seats up to four, including a wraparound bench.

“One of the first things people ask us is how much room they need for a sauna,” said Richard Horvath, owner and president of Epic Hot Tubs.“The new Hallmark models come in different sizes, so we can help customers find an option that works for their space and the experience they're looking for.”

For homeowners comparing models, the decision involves more than seating capacity. Available floor space, ceiling clearance, room access, and electrical requirements can all affect which sauna is the right fit. Epic's team can help customers compare the models and understand what to discuss before purchasing.

Epic has showrooms in Raleigh, Durham, and Sanford. Customers interested in the Hallmark series can contact the team for current availability, pricing, and delivery and assembly information.

For more information, visit Epic Hot Tubs' sauna page.

About Epic Hot Tubs

Epic Hot Tubs is a North Carolina retailer offering hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas. With locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Sanford, the company helps customers explore options for their homes and outdoor spaces.