Turkmenistan, OSCE Officials Discuss Regional Security And Cooperation
The discussions took place on November 17 during a meeting between representatives of Turkmenistan's Mejlis (Parliament), Ambassador Serge Rumin, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Promotion of Dialogue and Confidence-building, and Ambassador William Leaf, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the third Ashgabat Conference on the role of parliaments in promoting international law, dialogue, trust and security across the OSCE area.
The participants reviewed cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, highlighting the importance of dialogue and confidence-building in addressing regional security challenges.
Turkmenistan has maintained a partnership with the OSCE since signing the Helsinki Final Act in 1992 and becoming a participating state of the organization. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been operating since 1999, supporting cooperation in political, economic, environmental and humanitarian fields.
In recent years, Turkmenistan and the OSCE have developed and begun implementing multi-project cooperation plans. Around 37 joint projects were planned for 2024 in areas including peace and security, environmental protection, and humanitarian issues. For 2025, approximately 40 projects were scheduled with the support of the OSCE Centre and relevant Turkmen agencies.
These initiatives cover conflict prevention, economic and environmental cooperation, strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and addressing statelessness.
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