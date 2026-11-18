MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan reached 770.9 billion soms ($8.8 billion) in January-October 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Kasymaliev presented a report on the performance of the real sector of the economy at a plenary session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

He noted that industrial output totaled 799.7 billion soms ($9.14 billion) in 2025, an increase of 10.6% compared with the previous year.

Kasymaliev also highlighted progress under the country's "100 Industrial Enterprises" project. A total of 119 enterprises were commissioned in 2025, with another 71 launched in 2026. These include a tire recycling plant in Tokmok, a fiberglass pipe manufacturing facility in Ivanovka village in the Chui region, a metal structures plant in Manas and the Altyn Logistic center in Balykchy.

Total investment in the projects reached $1.89 billion, while another 47 enterprises are scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2026.

The construction sector grew by 61.5% in the first 10 months of 2026. During this period, 262 social facilities were built or renovated, including 104 schools, 39 kindergartens, 32 healthcare facilities and 62 cultural and sports facilities.

Kasymaliev also cited the commissioning of the Yrys Ordo Congress Center and the 51,000-seat Bishkek Arena stadium in the capital.

Agricultural output reached 453.3 billion soms ($5.18 billion) in January-October 2026, representing real growth of 4.7%. Grain yields averaged 30.8 centners per hectare, while farmers are increasingly shifting to higher-value crops, including strawberries, raspberries and asparagus.

In the first nine months of 2026, 10,476 peasant and farming households received preferential loans totaling 11.9 billion soms ($136 million).

In the transport sector, asphalt pavement was laid on 1,883 km of roads in 2026. The Balykchy-Kochkor railway was opened, while construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is ongoing.

Kasymaliev also described Kyrgyzstan's removal from the European Union's aviation safety list on June 9 as a significant achievement for the country's civil aviation sector.

Budget revenues from the mining industry totaled 217.9 billion soms ($2.49 billion) in 2021-2025, 3.6 times higher than in the preceding five-year period. Meanwhile, revenue from state property management reached 53.8 billion soms ($615 million) in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the annual target by 110.7%.

Kyrgyzstan is also continuing to expand its digital public services. A total of 26.4 million services were provided through the electronic portal, up 28% year-on-year.

Kasymaliev said that import substitution, export-oriented production and deeper processing of local raw materials would remain priorities of the country's industrialization policy.