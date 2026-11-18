MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buyers used Goodfirms to assess providers' track records through client reviews and portfolios before starting conversations. One of the resulting projects increased a sales team's lead-processing capacity by 20%.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfirms, a B2B review and ratings platform, is highlighting five technology engagements that began with buyers searching for service providers. In two of the projects, an e-commerce retailer generated $124,500 in additional revenue after deploying an AI recommendation engine, while a sales team increased its lead-processing capacity by 20% after introducing an AI sales agent.

Several of the engagements began with buyers researching providers on Goodfirms. Before contacting providers directly, buyers checked online client reviews and portfolios to see whether the firms had handled similar projects. That gave both sides a starting point for discussing requirements, technical options,and timelines on the first call.









Plavno built a real-time recommendation engine for a mid-sized e-commerce retailer that discovered the firm through Goodfirms. The 12-week engagement produced a system that reached 94.2% recommendation accuracy and, according to the case study, generated $124,500 in additional revenue for the retailer. Read the Plavno story.

SoluLab helped Mendle launch an AI-powered emotional wellness app that draws on earlier conversations to offer personalized reflections. The partnership expanded after launch to include app maintenance and marketing. Read the SoluLab story.

Innovacio Technologies built a custom AI solution for a pharmaceutical manufacturing client. The company reported faster feature delivery, lower development costs, and fewer operational inefficiencies. The relationship continued beyond the initial engagement. Read the Innovacio Technologies story.

Instinctools delivered an AI sales agent on its GENiE platform in two to three weeks. The agent connected tools tthat he sales team already used, including HubSpot, Jira, and Microsoft Teams. Instinctools reported a 20% increase in the client's lead-processing capacity. Read the Instinctools story. SDLC Corp brought five property inspection and maintenance service lines into Equity Builders CRM. The platform centralized job assignments, mobile inspections, and customer status updates. The project documented a 60% to 70% reduction in manual workflows. Read the SDLC Corp story.

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