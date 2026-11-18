

Drilling at Duke target, located 12 km southeast of Valley on the Rogue Project, returns 1.03 g/t Au over 65.8 m, including 32.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m, confirming new RIRGS exploration model

Drilling at flagship Valley deposit intersects 1.47 g/t Au over 450.2 m from surface, strengthening Valley's near-surface high grade zone while expanding mineralization at depth

Extensive 2026 exploration program augments Snowline's project pipeline for follow-up in 2027 Pre-Feasibility Study progressing for Q1 2027 delivery alongside Project Description to initiate formal permitting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX: SGD) (US OTCQB: SNWGF) (the“Company” or“Snowline”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2026 exploration program, including discovery of widespread gold mineralization at its Duke target, a reduced-intrusion related gold system (“RIRGS”) located 12 km southeast of the Company's flagship Valley gold deposit on its 100% owned Rogue Project (Figure 5). Drillhole DUK-26-004 intersected 1.03 g/t Au over 65.8 m, including a 1.0 m interval at 32.20 g/t Au (Table 1), while DUK-26-005, collared 675 m to the northeast, intersected 9.0 m averaging 1.12 g/t Au within a broader zone of mineralization (Table 2). At Valley, infill hole V-26-165 returned 450.2 m averaging 1.47 g/t Au from surface, including 210.5 m at 2.07 g/t Au, outperforming the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) block model. The hole ended with an additional 44.3 m intersection averaging 0.72 g/t Au (Table 2) in an otherwise untested area at depth to the northeast of the main deposit (Figure 7).









Table 1 – Highlight summary of Snowline's latest assay results; see Table 2 for details. *Interval widths reported.

“Results received from our regional exploration campaign to date are encouraging,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline.“Drilling at Duke confirms a new style of RIRGS gold mineralization on the Rogue Project, with intrusion hosted breccia pipes returning some of the strongest numbers we have seen in drilling at Rogue outside of Valley. This diversity in styles of mineralization further highlights the potential fertility of the district, in that different geological processes have formed anomalous concentrations of gold, including our Valley deposit. We are excited to build on our successes in regional exploration as we move forward alongside our primary focus of efficiently advancing Valley towards production.

“Meanwhile, Valley continues to deliver strong results. Hole V-26-165 outperformed our current mineral resource estimate at its location within the pit, and the continuously mineralized interval from surface extends beyond the pit wall. The hole ends in mineralization in a location at depth that we have yet to thoroughly explore. These results, along with others from our 2026 drill campaign at Valley, will inform future mineral resource estimates and studies. They will not be incorporated into the company's upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study for Valley, which remains on track for Q1 2027 delivery alongside a project description for initial permitting review.”

DUKE

Duke is an RIRGS target on the Rogue Project, located roughly 12 km southeast of Valley (Figure 5). The system is centered on a mid-Cretaceous aged, 1.4 x 1.3 km multi-phase intrusion, comprising porphyritic to equigranular granodiorite, diorite stocks, and late-stage syenite dykes.​ The intrusion is cut by multiple magmatic and hydrothermal breccias.

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Snowline drilled five holes at Duke in 2026 totalling roughly 1,600 m, following up on surface mapping and prospecting along with initial drilling in 2025. Previous hole DUK-25-003, drilled near the western margin of the intrusion in 2025, returned 8.0 m averaging 1.72 g/t Au from 394.0 m downhole, including 4.0 m at 2.73 g/t Au, in a hydrothermally altered breccia with sulphide-quartz-biotite-tourmaline cement, consisting of pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, bismuthinite, boulangerite, and chalcopyrite (see Snowline press release dated November 24, 2025 ).​







Guided by an updated geological model for the system, the 2026 drilling campaign targeted prospective breccia zones along the margins of the intrusion, providing a first look at their extent and potential.​ Assays for four of five holes at Duke have been received, while full results for DUK-25-006 remain pending.

DUK-26-004 tested an inferred mineralized breccia body, based on the results of DUK-25-003 along with surface mapping and magnetic surveying. It intersected a significantly thicker zone of alteration and sulphide mineralization, returning 65.8 m at 1.03 g/t Au from 230.0 m downhole, including 1 m grading 32.2 g/t Au (Table 2). In both holes, gold mineralization is associated with elevated to anomalous antimony, bismuth, copper and lead. The alteration and mineralization intersected in DUK-26-004 are more extensive than what is observed at surface, suggesting that the mineralized system does not fully outcrop and may represent a blind target that is open at depth.







Drill hole DUK-26-005 tested the eastern margin of the intrusion roughly 675 m to the northeast of DUK-26-004 (Figure 1), where a polyphase breccia complex hosting disseminated mineralization was identified at surface during the 2025 field season. The hole encountered hydrothermally altered polymictic breccia with an actinolite-biotite-quartz matrix. The strongest interval, which returned 54.5 m at 0.41 g/t Au from 121.0 m downhole, including 9.0 m at 1.12 g/t Au (Table 2), coincides with a zone where the breccia matrix is dominated by sulphide. Gold mineralization in this hole is strongly correlated with bismuth and tellurium and correlates with elevated copper values. The breccia has limited surface exposure, as it occurs in a valley largely covered by talus and glacial deposits. As a result, the extent and size of the breccia body are currently unknown.​

Regional mapping and soil grid sampling in the Duke area along the north-south structural corridor identified a new pluton approximately 3 km north of the main intrusion, along with moderate gold and pathfinder element anomalies. These results highlight the prospectivity of the mineralized corridor and indicate that the system remains open to the north​.



















VALLEY









Figure 6 – Oblique view of the Valley deposit showing drilling to date, with 2026 drilling highlighted, plotted over faded surface imagery. The shaded area shows the current extent of the Valley pit in three dimensions, as per the 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment. Drilling in 2026 has encountered an extensive footprint of mineralization at Valley outside of the current MRE.

V-26-165 is collared near the northeast end of the near surface, relatively high grade core of the Valley gold deposit (Figure 6). The hole was designed to follow up on higher-than-expected quartz vein densities observed in metallurgical drilling near surface, and to test for the presence of mineralization at depth in an undrilled area, located between the deposit shell and intervals of lower grade gold mineralization encountered in 2024 and 2025 drilling to the northeast of the deposit. The hole was successful on both counts, encountering 450.2 m averaging 1.47 g/t Au from surface, including 210.5 m at 2.07 g/t Au in an upper interval, outperforming the pit-constrained block model informing the Valley MRE, as well as ending in a separate interval of mineralization at depth averaging 0.72 g/t Au over 44.3 m to end of hole at 558.3 m downhole (Figure 7 & Table 2).















GRACIE

Gracie is an RIRGS target on the Rogue Project located roughly 4 km east of Valley (Figure 5). Unlike Valley (also an RIRGS), where the mineralized intrusion is exposed at surface, the causative intrusion at Gracie does not daylight. The scale of alteration and anomalous gold geochemistry, the potential to host a completely intact RIRGS, and the proximity to Valley make Gracie an attractive exploration target.

The 2026 drill program at Gracie did not locate the causative intrusion. Drill results show multiple localized instances of gold mineralization (Table 2), which are strongly correlated with bismuth and tellurium. Results of the 2026 drill program and observations from drill core, including trends in alteration, will be used to vector towards a potential source for the extensive alteration and associated mineralization.

CROSSROAD

Crossroad, located roughly 27 km south of Valley on the Cynthia Project (Figure 5), hosts mineralization in veins, hydrothermal breccias, and altered sedimentary rocks.​ The target sits along an open, five-kilometer northwest-southeast trend of anomalous gold in soils and prospecting grab samples.

Detailed mapping, rock and soil sampling in 2026 identified a 200 m x 900 m gold anomaly, spatially coincident with northeast and east-west trending faults. Continuous channel sampling of surface outcrop yielded 1.5 g/t Au and 99.9 g/t Ag over 5.0 m.​

Following encouraging surface assay results received during the season, two drill holes tested an east-west trending structure and hydrothermal breccia. Drillhole CRD-26-001 intersected 1 m of 1.24 g/t Au and multiple low-grade gold intervals including 0.30 g/t Au over 15.0 m, 0.15 g/t Au over 51.5 m, and 0.27 g/t Au over 16.0 m (Table 2). Small breccia intervals and mineralized quartz veins occur along CRD-26-001, but the larger breccia zones observed at surface were not intersected in drilling. The textures and intensity of silicification observed within this drillhole are comparable to historical (2010) intervals drilled at the Intersection target, located 1.5 km to the northwest.

SURFACE EXPLORATION

In addition to drilling, Snowline conducted extensive surface work on its Rogue, Einarson and Ursa projects in the eastern Yukon during the 2026 field program, advancing its targeting pipeline while continuing grassroots exploration within the district. Work comprised prospecting, mapping, extensive soil sampling and, at Valley, an induced polarization survey-along with associated reclamation of disturbances.









Figure 8 – Plan view of a new zone of mineralization and partially exposed intrusion at Aurelius, showing soil and talus fine geochemistry (labels show Au concentration in grams per tonne) plotted on satellite imagery, along with the location of the newly discovered outcropping intrusion.

Aurelius: Snowline's Aurelius target comprises multiple zones of anomalous gold and RIRGS pathfinder geochemistry in rock, soil and stream sediment sampling, associated with partially exposed and suspected unexposed mid-Cretaceous intrusions. The central target is located roughly 12 km to the northwest of Valley (Figure 5), on strike with Valley's prominent structural trend.

Surface exploration in 2026 identified a partially exposed intrusion at Aurelius, to the southwest of previous exploration on the target. Sampling of the intrusion itself did not produce high gold values, soil and talus fine sampling of surrounding country rock delineates a broad trend of anomalous (up to 1.24 g/t Au) values associated with a possible vein corridor associated with the intrusion (Figure 8). To the southeast of this zone, historical and Company silt sampling of a nearby drainage has consistently produced the strongest stream sediment anomalies for gold observed on the broader Rogue Project – the source of this anomalism has yet to be determined.

QA/QC

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On receipt from the drill site NQ2-sized (50.6 mm diameter) drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's Forks camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 1.0 m in length; otherwise, a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently, dictated by orientation line where present or by dominant vein orientation where absent) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Field duplicates were collected at regular intervals as 1⁄4 core samples by splitting the 1⁄2 core sent for sampling, leaving a consistent record of half core material from duplicate and non-duplicate samples alike. Standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor to Bureau Veritas' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Sample preparation was completed in Whitehorse, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

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Bureau Veritas (“BV”) is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO9001 for quality management and is independent of Snowline. Samples were crushed by BV to >85% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 59-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (BV code: MA250). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (BV code: FA430). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (BV code: FA530).

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory gold exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Valley gold deposit on its flagship Rogue Project, while unlocking district upside on its 360,000 ha (3,600 km2) mineral tenure in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley is a large, low strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system hosting an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes)1 and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)2, with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a PEA for Valley suggest the potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are detailed in the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (as defined below) standards, entitled“Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada,” dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website (the“Technical Report”). The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Work is underway on a PFS to supersede the Valley PEA on completion, anticipated during Q1 2027.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under the supervision of and reviewed and approved by Sergio Gamonal, M.Sc., P. Geo., Chief Geologist for Snowline, a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

All terms not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them under the CIM Definition Standards for mineral resources and reserves.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

...

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's 2026 exploration program and the interpretation of its results (including at the Duke, Valley, Gracie, Crossroad and Aurelius targets), the potential for the Duke mineralized system to be open at depth and to the north, the expected receipt of pending assay results from Duke, the use of 2026 drill results at Valley to inform future mineral resource estimates and studies, follow-up of the Company's exploration pipeline in 2027, the completion and timing of the PFS, the submission of a Project Description to initiate formal pre-permitting engagement, the establishment through exploration of multiple mineralized centres, and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“target”,“predict” or“potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, including assay results from the 2026 drill programs at Duke, Valley, Gracie and Crossroad and pending assay results at Duke; risks that the interpretation of geological models will not be borne out by further exploration; risks that the results of the PEA will not be realized; risks that 2026 drill results at Valley will not be reflected in future mineral resource estimates; risks related to the timing and completion of exploration programs, including follow-up programs planned for 2027; risks related to the timing and completion of the PFS; risks relating to the timing and submission of a Project Description to the YESAB in conjunction with the PFS; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

1 Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated.

2Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







