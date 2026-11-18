(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVRO Metals Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (" NVRO Metals " or the " Company "), a company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals using its proprietary NVRO ProcessTM, is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated June 10, 2026 and November 10, 2026, that the deed of company arrangement for Northern Territories Resources Pty Ltd (" NTR ") dated June 8, 2026, as amended (the " DOCA "), has been effectuated. On effectuation, all of the issued and outstanding shares of NTR were transferred to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary NVRO Metals (Australia) Pty Ltd (" NVRO Australia "), and control of NTR passed from the deed administrators to NVRO Australia (the " Acquisition "). The Acquisition remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). NTR owns the NVRO Metals Hub, an established processing site in Australia's Northern Territory, which the Company intends to use for the first industrial deployment of the NVRO ProcessTM. The Acquisition follows the closing of the Company's C$35 million private placement announced on November 10, 2026 (the " Private Placement ").





Image 1: NVRO Metals Hub processing infrastructure, Northern Territory, Australia. May 2026 Highlights

Ownership transferred. The DOCA was effectuated on November 18, 2026. NTR is now a wholly owned subsidiary of NVRO Australia, giving NVRO Metals ownership of the NVRO Metals Hub.

Existing processing plant. The Hub includes a constructed hydrometallurgical plant and downstream metal recovery circuits. Using this infrastructure is expected to reduce the capital required to reach first production compared with building a new plant, although selected facilities must be refurbished and recommissioned first. Management estimates the inflation-adjusted installation cost of the existing plant at approximately C$350 million (see "The NVRO Metals Hub" below for the basis of this estimate).

Copper, cobalt and nickel production targeted for Q4 2027. Subject to receipt of the environmental mining licence and financing, first copper cathode and cobalt-nickel production is targeted for Q4 2027. The plan is based on the oxide Mineral Reserve of 2.32 Mt at 0.74% Cu, 0.09% Co and 0.10% Ni, which supports an initial mine life of approximately three years. Management estimates after-tax cash flow of approximately C$44 million per year over that period, and the Technical Report gives a post-tax internal rate of return of 45% (see "Forecast cash flow" below for the basis and assumptions).

Funding. The C$35 million Private Placement has closed. Transamine SA (" Transamine ") has agreed, subject to conditions precedent, to provide a prepayment facility of up to ~C$14.3 million to fund commissioning for copper cathode production and a working capital facility of up to ~C$7.1 million. Management currently estimates that the full capital requirement for commissioning of the processing plant for production is planned for Q4 2027 and is covered by these sources.

First feedstock agreement for the NVRO ProcessTM. Hecla Mining Company (" Hecla ") may elect to sell up to approximately 750,000 wet tonnes per year of tailings from its Greens Creek mine in Alaska over a five-year term, subject to conditions precedent.

Environmental mining licence application submitted. On November 18, 2026, the Company submitted its application for a tailored environmental mining licence, the main approval required to restart mining and processing at the Hub.

Mineral Resource base. 73.5 Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (14.1 Mt oxide and 59.4 Mt sulfide), inclusive of the oxide Mineral Reserve, which the Company plans to evaluate for oxide mine life extension and future sulfide development. Of the total Mineral Resource of 78.0 Mt, approximately 94% is classified as Measured and Indicated. 2027 Mineral Resource work program. A continuous production demonstration of the NVRO ProcessTM on Browns sulfide material is targeted for completion in the first half of 2027, alongside work to extend the oxide Mineral Reserve. Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of NVRO Metals, commented: "Taking ownership of NTR gives NVRO Metals what few technology companies achieve: a constructed and previously permitted site, feedstock and offtake partners for the first industrial deployment of our process. With our environmental mining licence application submitted and the funding plan for near-term copper production advancing, our focus now turns squarely to execution. I want to thank our team, our Strategic Investors and our advisors for bringing us to this point." Near-term Critical Mineral Production: copper, cobalt and nickel targeted for Q4 2027 Subject to receipt of the EML and financing, the Company is targeting first copper cathode and cobalt-nickel production, and the start of operating cash flow, in Q4 2027. The near-term plan uses the existing oxide Mineral Reserve and requires the recommissioning of a small part of the existing processing infrastructure. The Company has signed a binding copper cathode offtake and prepayment agreement with Transamine (the " Cathode Offtake Agreement ") for the purchase of copper cathode from planned and potential future production for up to six years. The Company intends to fund near-term production from two sources: the net proceeds of the Private Placement, and the Cathode Offtake Agreement. Under the Cathode Offtake Agreement, and subject to conditions precedent, Transamine will provide a prepayment facility of up to ~C$14.3 million to fund commissioning for copper cathode production, and a working capital facility of up to ~C$7.1 million. Based on the Technical Report's economic analysis of the oxide Mineral Reserve, the Company's management estimates after-tax cash flow of approximately C$44 million per year over the initial production period of approximately three years (the“Forecast cash flow”). The Technical Report presents its economic analysis in Australian dollars and does not itself state an annual cash flow figure. The Technical Report indicates a post-tax internal rate of return of 45%. It was approved by management in October 2026 and is provided to help readers understand the potential cash generation of the near-term production plan. It may not be appropriate for other purposes. Actual results may vary from the estimate, and the variation may be material.





Image 2: NVRO Metals Hub oxide ore stockpiles, scheduled for processing. Northern Territory, Australia. May 2026 Industrial deployment of the NVRO ProcessTM Installing the NVRO ProcessTM at the NVRO Metals Hub is the Company's highest priority. In parallel, NVRO intends to develop the Hub into a commercial processing centre using its proprietary technology to recover metals from mineral resources and mine waste that can be difficult or uneconomic to process using conventional methods. The NVRO ProcessTM is designed to recover precious, critical and strategic metals from sulfide materials while regenerating and recycling process reagents. The Company's agreement with Hecla provides a potential source of third-party feedstock for the planned industrial installation. NVRO has also received a separate non-binding term sheet with Transamine covering the potential offtake of products recovered from tailings purchased from Hecla, working capital arrangements and possible future capital support. These arrangements remain subject to definitive agreements. The Company is advancing environmental studies, permitting preparations and engineering for the proposed installation. The NVRO Metals Hub: A platform for growth The NVRO Metals Hub is an established brownfield processing site. Its existing infrastructure is suited to the NVRO ProcessTM and to processing sulfide feedstocks shipped in from other operations. The site was built as a hydrometallurgical plant, operated for a short period and subsequently ceased operations. It has existing logistics links to the Port of Darwin, which the Company believes position it to receive third-party feedstocks from Australia and international markets, and it is within economic shipping distance of Hecla's Greens Creek operation. Management estimates the inflation-adjusted installation cost of the existing plant at approximately C$350 million. This estimate indicates what it cost to build the plant, adjusted for inflation. It is not an independent appraisal, a replacement cost or a fair value; it has not been reviewed by a Qualified Person, and it should not be read as the value of the plant or of the Company's investment in NTR. Beyond the initial production plan, the Hub offers several opportunities for expansion:

Oxide mine life extension. Approximately 11.4 Mt of oxide Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources outside the current Mineral Reserve will be evaluated for conversion to Mineral Reserves, with the aim of extending the initial operating life and the production of copper, cobalt and nickel.

Sulfide development. The sulfide Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource, which contains copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt and nickel, is a separate opportunity for future development and a potential primary ore source for the NVRO ProcessTM, subject to further drilling, test work, economic evaluation and potential partnerships. Third-party feedstock. The Company intends to secure feedstock from nearby legacy and operating mine sites in Australia and internationally to support expansion.

Over time, the Company aims to build a business that combines production from its own Mineral Resources with the processing of feedstocks sourced from other mining companies. The NVRO Metals Hub is the first site in the Company's hub model, which the Company intends to apply in other jurisdictions, including the United States and Canada. First feedstock agreement: Hecla Greens Creek tailings As announced on November 10, 2026, the Company has entered into an agreement with Hecla to buy tailings from Hecla's Greens Creek mine in Alaska (the " Greens Creek Supply Agreement ") for processing at the NVRO Metals Hub. It is the Company's first feedstock purchase agreement for the NVRO ProcessTM. The agreement has a term of five years from the first shipment of tailings and Hecla may elect to sell up to 750,000 tonnes per year. The supply and purchase obligations are subject to conditions precedent. Transamine: NVRO ProcessTM product offtake and working capital The Company and Transamine have agreed a non-binding term sheet (the " Transamine Term Sheet ") for: the offtake of products to be produced from processing tailings bought under the Greens Creek Supply Agreement; a working capital facility to fund the Company's purchases of tailings under the Greens Creek Supply Agreement, together with logistics and contract management support; and a potential prepayment against the offtake to support future capital requirements.

The Transamine Term Sheet is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into on the terms contemplated, or at all. Hecla is not a party to the Transamine Term Sheet. Next steps for the NVRO Metals Hub In addition to near-term production and the NVRO ProcessTM installation, the Company plans the following programs: Oxide Mineral Reserve extension.

The Measured and Indicated oxide Mineral Resources at Area 55, Mt Fitch and Browns East are not included in the current Mineral Reserve and together total 11.4 Mt grading 0.99% CuOxEq (0.44% Cu, 0.12% Co and 0.14% Ni). The Company plans infill drilling, metallurgical test work and mine planning to assess their conversion to Mineral Reserves, with the objective of extending oxide production beyond the initial mine life of approximately three years. Sulfide drilling and NVRO ProcessTM test work.

A drilling program on the Browns and Browns East sulfide Mineral Resource. The main objective is to provide representative samples for NVRO ProcessTM test work. The second objective is to test extensions to the resource. The test work program is planned to include a continuous production demonstration campaign, targeted for completion in the first half of 2027. Sulfide partnering.

After the sulfide program, the Company intends to seek a third-party mining partner to advance the sulfide Mineral Resource, with a joint venture being one potential structure. This would allow NVRO Metals to remain focused on its core business of critical metal production. Feedstock pipeline and capacity expansion.

The Company has a pipeline of qualified potential feedstocks from local, regional and international sources, at various stages of confidence. The Company will restart its Rapid Deployment Pathway on these feedstocks to advance feasibility studies on processing them at the NVRO Metals Hub. This is intended to support expansion of capacity beyond the currently installed footprint. Tailored EML application .

The site currently operates under a care and maintenance approval. On November 18, 2026, the Company submitted an application to the Northern Territory Department of Lands, Planning and Environment for a tailored environmental mining licence (" EML ") under the Environment Protection Act 2019 (NT). The EML is required before mining and processing of the oxide Mineral Reserve can begin. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves The NVRO Metals Hub Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are set out in the independent NI 43-101 technical report titled "NVRO Metals Hub Australia Project NI 43-101 Technical Report", prepared by Measured Group Pty Ltd with an effective date of July 20, 2026 and the amended Technical report dated November 17, 2026 (the " Technical Report "), available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Mineral Resources are depleted for mining as of May 31, 2026.

Category Tonnes (Mt) Grade Cu (%) Co (%) Ni (%) Oxide Mineral Reserve (Proven and Probable, pit and stockpiles) 2.32 n/a 0.74 0.09 0.10 Oxide Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource 14.1 1.04% CuOxEq 0.50 0.11 0.13 Oxide Inferred Mineral Resource 2.2 0.83% CuOxEq 0.43 0.08 0.12 Sulfide Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource 59.4 1.90% CuSEq 0.46 0.09 0.07 Sulfide Inferred Mineral Resource 2.3 0.96% CuSEq 0.12 0.05 0.07



Notes:

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.Oxide Mineral Resources are reported at a 0.5% CuOxEq cut-off. CuOxEq = Cu% + (Co% × 4.25) + (Ni% × 0.51), using oxide recoveries of Cu 72%, Co 58% and Ni 21%.Sulfide Mineral Resources are reported within wireframes at a nominal 0.7% CuSEq cut-off. CuSEq = Cu% + (Pb% × 0.2) + (Zn% × 0.25) + (Co% × 4.67) + (Ni% × 1.53) + (Ag g/t × 0.02). The sulfide Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource also grades 2.87% Pb, 0.49% Zn and 10.7 g/t Ag.Commodity prices are based on CIBC long-term consensus prices as of June 1, 2026.Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are classified in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and NI 43-101. Totals may not add due to rounding.The oxide Mineral Reserve contains estimated payable metal of approximately 12,846 t Cu, 1,282 t Co and 549 t Ni.

Effectuation of the DOCA and transfer of NTR

The DOCA was effectuated on November 18, 2026, when Jared Palandri of Korda Mentha, the deed administrators of NTR, confirmed that the conditions of the DOCA had been satisfied and lodged notice of termination of the DOCA with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. On effectuation, control of NTR returned from the deed administrators to its board, which now comprises Grant Freeman (CEO, NVRO Metals Limited) and Karina Nott (CFO, NVRO Metals Limited), nominees of NVRO Australia.

The Acquisition remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV. Following completion, the Company has 811,025,190 common shares issued and outstanding.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr James Marshall, (BE(Mining), MBA, MAusIMM(CP), GAICD), Head of Mining Engineering at Measured Group Pty Ltd, an independent consulting firm engaged by the Company. Mr Marshall is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates disclosed in this release are unchanged from those previously reported and are supported by the technical report titled“NVRO Metals Hub Australia Project NI 43-101 Technical Report”, with an effective date of July 20, 2026 and the Amended Technical Report dated November 17, 2026.

About NVRO Metals Limited

NVRO Metals Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) recovers precious and critical metals from complex and polymetallic sulfidic mineral tailings and ores using its proprietary NVRO ProcessTM. The Company is advancing its business model to include providing process technology to owning and operating centralized processing hubs, beginning with the NVRO Metals Hub in Australia's Northern Territory.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at

For further information, please contact:

NVRO Metals Limited

Grant Freeman, CEO

...

Investor Relations

Investor Cubed

+1-647-258-3310

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the receipt of final acceptance of the TSXV; the development of the NVRO Metals Hub and its use for the first industrial deployment of the NVRO ProcessTM; the Company's intention to apply its hub model in other jurisdictions, including the United States and Canada; the assessment and grant of the EML, including the timing of that assessment; the timing of first copper cathode and cobalt-nickel production and operating cash flow; the forecast after-tax cash flow and internal rate of return of the near-term production plan; the estimated initial oxide mine life; the sufficiency of funding for the near-term production plan and the use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement; drawdown under the Cathode Offtake Agreement; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Greens Creek Supply Agreement; the entry into definitive agreements contemplated by the Transamine Term Sheet, including any prepayment to support future capital requirements; the permitting, engineering and installation of the NVRO ProcessTM; the planned oxide Mineral Reserve extension, sulfide drilling, test work and demonstration programs, including the timing of completion of the continuous production demonstration campaign; the Company's intention to seek a partner for the sulfide Mineral Resource and the potential structure of any such arrangement; the Company's feedstock pipeline, the restart of its Rapid Deployment Pathway and any expansion of capacity at the NVRO Metals Hub; and the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that: the EML and other required permits and approvals will be obtained on a timely basis and on acceptable terms, and that the assessment of the EML application will be completed broadly within the published statutory timeframe; the conditions precedent to the Cathode Offtake Agreement and the Greens Creek Supply Agreement will be satisfied; definitive agreements contemplated by the Transamine Term Sheet will be entered into on the terms contemplated; existing infrastructure at the NVRO Metals Hub can be refurbished and commissioned as planned; the NVRO ProcessTM will perform at industrial scale as expected; tailings can be exported, shipped and imported as planned; the assumptions underlying the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, including metallurgical recoveries, costs and commodity prices, are accurate; the commodity price, exchange rate, recovery, cost, royalty and tax assumptions underlying the forecast cash flow, as set out under the definition of "Forecast cash flow", will be realized; and exchange rates and capital market conditions will remain consistent with management's expectations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain permits and licences, including the EML and approvals for the NVRO ProcessTM installation; requests for further information or conditions imposed by regulators; native title and Indigenous land use considerations; failure to obtain final acceptance of the TSXV; failure to satisfy conditions precedent; failure to enter into definitive agreements on the terms contemplated or at all; failure of counterparties to perform their obligations; uncertainty inherent in Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates and metallurgical recoveries; export, import, biosecurity and shipping risks relating to the transport of tailings; environmental, bonding and rehabilitation liabilities associated with a previously operated site; capital and operating cost overruns; financing risk and dilution; technology and scale-up risk; dependence on key personnel; changes in commodity prices and exchange rates; and the risks described under the caption "Risks" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that such Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: