MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seed fund from three-time founder Mala Ramakrishnan has backed 44 Silicon Valley startups from Y Combinator, StartX and SkyDeck, with LPs drawn entirely from the technology industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Ventures, an early stage venture firm out of Silicon Valley backing B2B AI founders, today announced its first fund, which held its final close at $12.24 million in August. The seed-stage fund invests in B2B SaaS and AI startups from Y Combinator, StartX and Berkeley SkyDeck before their Demo Days, when founders are still shaping their product and go-to-market.

Fund I has backed 44 companies to date, including BrandPal, RonanRx, Sprouts and SmartBricks. The firm began with $50,000 checks and now writes checks of $200,000 to $250,000.

The fund's limited partners are entirely technologists: executives from companies including NVIDIA, Google, Meta, Netflix, IBM and Broadcom, along with university professors and exited founders. About 90% are based in Silicon Valley and 8% in Texas.

“Enterprises are going through a huge shift made possible by AI, and it's a great time to be part of that transformation,” said Mala Ramakrishnan, founder and managing partner of Progressive Ventures.“The moat today is verticalization, more than ever before. Founders with deep experience in an industry's custom workflows, access to its data and the relationships to win customers in it: that's the moat at this point in history.”

Ramakrishnan is a three-time founder with three successful exits and more than 20 years of product, engineering and marketing leadership. She is also founder and president of Founders Creative, a nonprofit community of more than 40,000 founders, investors and executives in Silicon Valley that elevates underrepresented technologists. She holds a Masters in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Master of Information and Data Science from UC Berkeley.

About Progressive Ventures

Progressive Ventures is an early stage venture firm out of Silicon Valley, backing B2B AI founders. Learn more at progressive.vc.

CONTACT: Media contact Mala Ramakrishnan...