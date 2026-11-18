MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized in Enterprise Tech, SDVerse leverages standardized technical data and AI to help automakers accelerate vehicle programs, reduce costs, and strengthen product differentiation

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDVerse today announced that“SDVerse - AI Powered Digital Marketplace” has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2027 Honoree in the Enterprise Tech category. Founded by General Motors, Magna and Wipro, SDVerse is a B2B marketplace for automotive software, where software providers present their solutions and automotive buyers discover, compare and evaluate the offerings that best meet their technical requirements.







The CES Innovation Awards® 2027 program received a record number of submissions – nearly 4000. The announcement comes ahead of CES ® 202, the most powerful tech event in the world, happening Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV.

The world-renowned CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 37 tech product categories. Those with the highest score in each category receive the“Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions.

Software increasingly defines how vehicles perform and how they stand apart, and automakers want to take new models from concept to production in about two years, down from four to five. Software sourcing has not kept pace. Finding and evaluating vehicle software remains one of the most manual steps in a program: supplier information is spread across websites, spreadsheets, email threads and trade-show conversations, and each supplier describes its products in its own terms. Before engineering and procurement teams can compare options side by side, they must reconcile those inconsistent descriptions, which slows make-versus-buy decisions and raises the risk of costly integration problems down the line.

SDVerse gives the industry a neutral place to find, compare and engage. It is open to automakers, Tier-1s, startups and global vendors on equal terms, it is not owned by any single player, and it stays out of the transaction between buyer and supplier. Engineers can upload a requirements document as it is and receive ranked matches in seconds. They can then compare products side by side on structured technical attributes and engage suppliers before RFIs are locked in. The result is faster programs, with software found and assessed in days rather than full RFQ cycles. It also means lower costs, through reusing proven software instead of rebuilding foundations, and stronger differentiation, because engineers can concentrate on the features customers notice.

Two years since its launch, SDVerse has grown to 41 member organizations, spanning automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, chipmakers and software and services companies from around the world. The platform lists more than 600 products and services for more than 800 marketplace users, and members have reported more than 50 success stories. A global automaker that uses SDVerse described the platform as“the software supply chain this industry needs, and what SDVerse is filling.”

“This recognition belongs to the whole ecosystem,” said Prashant Gulati, Chief Executive Officer, SDVerse.“SDVerse was built by the industry, for the industry. Together, we recognized that as vehicle programs shrink to two years, there is no room for a process that can take months to find the best software and supplier. Today, automakers, Tier-1s and software companies come to one neutral marketplace to find each other, compare and evaluate solutions, and start conversations before requirements are locked in. We thank CES and its judges, and every member who helped build SDVerse.”



The CES Innovation Awards class of 2027 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed on Jan. 4. During the show, attendees can explore select winning products in person at the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian, booth #50243. Connect with the innovators behind them at CES 2027, Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas – next starts here.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is an independent B2B marketplace for automotive software, founded by General Motors, Magna and Wipro. The platform enables automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and software providers to discover, evaluate, compare and source vehicle software through a single structured environment. Built on a technical data model of more than 180 standardized attributes, SDVerse combines AI-powered discovery, specification-to-solution matching and supplier-controlled information sharing to support faster, better-informed sourcing decisions. Learn more at .

About CES ®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Media contact:

SDVerse

Amith Guthi, Sr. Director, Strategy & Operations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at