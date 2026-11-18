MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee feedback drives continued investment in a people-first culture across all Canadian businesses









BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year across all its Canadian businesses. The certification is based on confidential employee feedback collected through the Trust IndexTM survey. It recognizes organizations whose employees report a consistently positive experience at work, including trust in leadership.

An impressive 87% of Bunzl Canada employees completed this year's survey, which reflects a highly engaged workforce that wants to help shape the company's culture.

The milestone builds on Bunzl Canada's certifications in 2024 and 2025.

This year, team camaraderie earned a strong rating from 81% of employees - a 4% increase from the previous year. Over 90% of employees said Bunzl Canada has an inclusive culture, with 91% saying they felt welcome when joining the company.

"Through the annual trust survey, our employees tell us what matters most to them and we work hard to act on that,” said John Howlett, Bunzl Canada president.“Earning this certification three years in a row reflects the commitment of our people to bring their best to work each day. This recognition belongs to everyone on the Bunzl Canada team serving our customers every day."

"Creating a welcoming and supportive workplace culture continues to be a top priority for Bunzl Canada," said Jenny Lawson, Director of Human Resources. "Earning this certification for a third year in a row tells us our employees feel heard, and our efforts to continually improve based on their feedback is making a difference. We'll keep listening and building on that momentum."

Bunzl Canada's people-first approach also extends to its communities. The employee-driven BUNZL FOR BETTER social sustainability program supports environmental and community causes nationwide. In 2025, Bunzl Canada expanded the program with FOR BETTER DAYS, which gives every employee one fully paid workday each year to volunteer in their community, representing more than 8,500 hours of paid volunteer time annually. Employees have used it to support food banks, environmental clean-ups and back-to-school backpack drives for families in need.

Bunzl Canada is also a long-standing partner and sponsor of Food Banks Canada, supporting national fundraising and awareness campaigns, including National Toilet Paper Day, and holds an annual Week of Giving each December. Inside the business, the company recognizes its teams through events such as its annual Delivery & Warehouse Appreciation Week, and it continues to invest in employee training and development programs.

“Great workplaces are built by listening, and our employees continue to tell us we're on the right track. We'll keep using their feedback to make Bunzl a place where people can grow and build their careers," said Howlett.

As Bunzl Canada continues to grow, it is welcoming people who want to build their careers at a certified Great Place to Work®. Opportunities are available in warehouse, driver, sales and customer service roles across its more than 40 locations nationwide, each offering competitive compensation and room to grow. Learn more at bunzlcanada.ca/careers.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca ) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 59,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

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(905) 630-3749

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