MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gift includes financial education resources and brings the credit union's support for the Developing Men of Color student group to $86,000 since 2021

Richmond, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union (VACU) has donated $26,000 to support a mentoring program that pairs college student mentors from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)'s Developing Men of Color (DMC) student organization with middle school students in Richmond Public Schools.

In addition to its financial support, VACU will provide financial education resources to program participants, helping students build money-management skills and confidence around spending, saving, borrowing, and planning for the future.

"At Virginia Credit Union, we believe that investing in young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen and support the communities we serve," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "The DMC mentors are powerful role models who show middle school students what is possible through education, hard work, and community. We're proud to continue our partnership with DMC as its members work to provide the guidance and encouragement needed to help younger students pursue their life goals."

VACU has a long-standing partnership with DMC, which works to improve enrollment, student success, and post-graduation outcomes for Black and Latino men at VCU. Including this year's donation, VACU has contributed $86,000 to the organization since 2021 to support the mentoring program, which offers middle school participants a consistent, positive role model and support for their social and emotional development. A related program provides high school mentees with the opportunity to visit the VCU campus, tour labs and facilities, and experience college life firsthand.

“Virginia Credit Union has been with us for years, and that means a lot. Their support has allowed our students to do more than just succeed for themselves. It has given them the opportunity to turn around and pour into younger students in the Richmond community. When our young men walk into a middle school to mentor, encourage, and simply show up, they give those students something that can stay with them for a long time,” said Dr. Carlton Goode, Director of Intercultural Success and Initiatives in VCU's Division of Strategic Enrollment Management and Global Initiatives and faculty advisor for DMC.“We are truly grateful to Virginia Credit Union for continuing to believe in DMC, our students, and the next generation. Their support has helped us create opportunities that are changing lives on both sides of the mentoring relationship.”

VACU also hosts a special event where credit union staff and community leaders network with many of DMC's 1,200 student members, share their own career journeys, and offer guidance on navigating today's workplace.

This year's event included a keynote address by Bo Jackson, whom many consider one of the greatest athletes of all time. Jackson played in both Major League Baseball and the National Football League after a storied college athletic career that included winning the Heisman Trophy in 1985 and earning national recognition in track and field, where he twice qualified for the NCAA nationals in the 100-meter dash. VACU sponsored Jackson's keynote through a partnership with Mastercard, the technology and payments giant. The partnership enabled any VCU student to attend the keynote at no charge.

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative offering a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by the NCUA. Visit vacu.org.

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Virginia Credit Union Hosts Special Event for Virginia Commonwealth University's Developing Men of Color student organization Virginia Credit Union Donates $26,000 to Support VCU Student Group's Middle School Mentoring Program

CONTACT: Lewis Wood Virginia Credit Union 804-560-5664...