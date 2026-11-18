Coinshares Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|Percent
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|Asset management fees
|$
|19,138
|$
|37,032
|$
|(17,894
|)
|(48.3
|)%
|Revenue
|27,693
|50,297
|(22,604
|)
|(44.9
|)%
|Revenue and gains from operations
|46,495
|61,284
|(14,789
|)
|(24.1
|)%
|Segment Capital Markets Revenue and Gains
|17,778
|37,873
|(20,095
|)
|(53.1
|)%
|Operating Income
|28,408
|32,498
|(4,090
|)
|(12.6
|)%
|Net income
|39,580
|31,164
|8,416
|27.0
|%
|Segment EBITDA
|20,572
|53,327
|(32,755
|)
|(61.4
|)%
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Percent
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|Asset management fees
|$
|59,140
|$
|96,645
|$
|(37,505
|)
|(38.8
|)%
|Revenue
|79,131
|130,247
|(51,116
|)
|(39.2
|)%
|Revenue and gains from operations
|84,802
|163,700
|(78,898
|)
|(48.2
|)%
|Segment Capital Markets Revenue and Gains
|32,639
|64,366
|(31,727
|)
|(49.3
|)%
|Operating Income
|23,296
|108,406
|(85,110
|)
|(78.5
|)%
|Net income
|15,645
|108,764
|(93,119
|)
|(85.6
|)%
|Segment EBITDA
|40,532
|112,351
|(71,819
|)
|(63.9
|)%
|(in thousands)
| As at
September 30,
2026
| As at
December 31,
2025
|Change
| Percent
Change
|Available capital position
|452,712
|481,355
|(28,643
|)
|(6.0
|)%
|AUM
|7,392,690
|7,400,813
|(8,123
|)
|(0.1
|)%
CoinShares announces updates to its monthly AUM tracker
In conjunction with our Q3 results, CoinShares has expanded its monthly AUM Tracker into the CoinShares Monthly Tracker, which now includes month-end data on its lending book, staked assets, and treasury holdings, available on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Operating Metrics
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including Revenue and Gains from Operations and Available Capital Position. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors by enhancing the understanding of the Group's financial performance and position. These measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Although not a non-GAAP measure, the measure of profitability that the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) uses to assess segment performance and allocate resources is Segment EBITDA, and the measure of segment revenue for the Capital Markets segment is segment capital markets revenue and gains. Segment EBITDA excludes share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, gain/(loss) on treasury digital assets, fair value gain/loss on investments, impairment of equity method investments, non-recurring expenses and the XBT Pricing Differential. Segment capital markets revenue and gains excludes any revenue and gains from operations that are not allocated to the capital markets segment by the CODM.
Segment revenue and gains from operations (including“segment capital markets revenue and gains” and“total revenue and gains from operations.”):
Three months ended September 30, 2026
| Asset
Management
| Capital
Markets
|Unallocated
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|19,138
|$
|8,555
|$
|-
|$
|27,693
|Gains/(losses) from operations
|Gain on digital assets and digital asset ETPs
|1,575,011
|18,605
|197
|1,593,813
|(Loss)/gain on certificate liabilities
|(1,533,006
|)
|(9,157
|)
|9,157
|(1,533,006
|)
|Other operating (losses)/gains
|(42,005
|)
|(225
|)
|225
|(42,005
|)
|Total gains from operations
|$
|-
|$
|9,223
|$
|9,579
|$
|18,802
|Total revenues, gains from operations
|$
|19,138
|$
|17,778
|$
|9,579
|$
|46,495
Three months ended June 30, 2026
| Asset
Management
| Capital
Markets
|Unallocated
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|19,128
|$
|5,749
|$
|-
|$
|24,877
|Gains/(losses) from operations
|Loss on digital assets and digital asset ETPs
|(623,388
|)
|(22,345
|)
|13,406
|(632,327
|)
|(Loss)/gain on certificate liabilities
|596,582
|21,745
|(21,745
|)
|596,582
|Other operating (losses)/gains
|26,806
|(261
|)
|261
|26,806
|Total gains from operations
|$
|-
|$
|(861
|)
|$
|(8,078
|)
|$
|(8,939
|)
|Total revenues, gains from operations
|$
|19,128
|$
|4,888
|$
|(8,078
|)
|$
|15,938
Three months ended September 30, 2025:
| Asset
Management
| Capital
Markets
|Unallocated
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|37,032
|$
|13,266
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|50,297
|Gains/(losses) from operations
|Gain on digital assets and digital asset ETPs
|1,195,764
|10,373
|614
|1,206,751
|(Loss)/gain on certificate liabilities
|(1,134,061
|)
|13,361
|(13,361
|)
|(1,134,061
|)
|Other operating (losses)/gains
|(61,703
|)
|873
|(873
|)
|(61,703
|)
|Total gains/(losses) from operations
|$
|-
|$
|24,607
|$
|(13,620
|)
|$
|10,987
|Total revenues, gains/(losses) from operations
|$
|37,032
|$
|37,873
|$
|(13,621
|)
|$
|61,284
Nine months ended September 30, 2026:
| Asset
Management
| Capital
Markets
|Unallocated
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|59,140
|$
|19,991
|$
|-
|$
|79,131
|Gains/(losses) from operations
|(Loss)/gain on digital assets and digital asset ETPs
|(290,776
|)
|2,854
|2,817
|(285,105
|)
|Gain/(loss) on certificate liabilities
|221,772
|9,533
|(9,533
|)
|221,772
|Other operating gains/(losses)
|69,004
|261
|(261
|)
|69,004
|Total gains/(losses) from operations
|$
|-
|$
|12,648
|$
|(6,977
|)
|$
|5,671
|Total revenues, gains/(losses) from operations
|$
|59,140
|$
|32,639
|$
|(6,977
|)
|$
|84,802
Nine months ended September 30, 2025:
| Asset
Management
| Capital
Markets
|Unallocated
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|96,645
|$
|35,415
|$
|(1,813
|)
|$
|130,247
|Gains/(losses) from operations
|Gain on digital assets and digital asset ETPs
|994,192
|32,144
|1,309
|1,027,645
|(Loss)/gain on certificate liabilities
|(1,047,892
|)
|(5,702
|)
|5,702
|(1,047,892
|)
|Other operating gains/(losses)
|53,700
|2,509
|(2,509
|)
|53,700
|Total gains from operations
|$
|-
|$
|28,951
|$
|4,502
|$
|33,453
|Total revenues, gains from operations
|$
|96,645
|$
|64,366
|$
|2,689
|$
|163,700
Reconciliation of operating income/(loss) to Segment EBITDA
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|Percent
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|Operating Income
|$
|28,408
|$
|32,498
|$
|(4,090
|)
|(12.6
|)%
|Share based compensation
|472
|6,477
|(6,005
|)
|(92.7
|)%
|XBT Pricing Differential
|(9,579
|)
|13,621
|(23,200
|)
|(170.3
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,271
|731
|540
|73.9
|%
|Non-recurring expenses
|-
|-
|-
|N/A
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|20,572
|$
|53,327
|$
|(32,755
|)
|(61.4
|)%
|For the Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Change
|Percent Change
|Operating Income
|$
|28,408
|$
|(5,900
|)
|$
|34,308
|(581.5
|)%
|Share based compensation
|472
|820
|(348
|)
|(42.4
|)%
|XBT Pricing Differential
|(9,579
|)
|8,078
|(17,657
|)
|(218.6
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,271
|1,271
|-
|-
|Non-recurring expenses
|-
|263
|(263
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|20,572
|$
|4,532
|$
|16,040
|353.9
|%
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|Operating Income
|$
|23,296
|$
|108,406
|$
|(85,110
|)
|(78.5
|)%
|Share based compensation
|6,561
|6,306
|255
|4.0
|%
|XBT Pricing Differential
|6,977
|(4,501
|)
|11,478
|(255.0
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,435
|2,140
|1,295
|60.5
|%
|Non-recurring expenses
|263
|-
|263
|N/A
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|40,532
|$
|112,351
|$
|(71,819
|)
|(63.9
|)%
Available Capital Position
|(in thousands)
| As at
September 30,
2026
| As at
December 31,
2025
|Change
| Percent
Change
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,385
|$
|64,243
|$
|7,142
|11.1
|%
|Digital assets – held for operations
|4,106,164
|3,974,713
|131,451
|3.3
|%
|Digital assets – held as treasury
|43,173
|33,354
|9,819
|29.4
|%
|Digital asset exchange traded products
|644,351
|1,145,428
|(501,077
|)
|(43.7
|)%
|Digital asset receivables, net
|422,281
|108,517
|313,764
|289.1
|%
|Equity securities - held for trading
|5,879
|-
|5,879
|N/A
|Total
|5,293,233
|5,326,255
|(33,022
|)
|(0.6
|)%
|(in thousands)
| As at
September 30,
2026
| As at
December 31,
2025
|Change
| Percent
Change
|XBT Certificate Liabilities
|(2,109,233
|)
|(2,465,007
|)
|355,774
|(14.4
|)%
|XBT CS Physical Certificate Liabilities
|(2,824
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(1,545
|)
|120.8
|%
|CS Physical Certificate Liabilities
|(2,188,474
|)
|(2,041,154
|)
|(147,320
|)
|7.2
|%
|Digital asset payables
|(302,194
|)
|(168,374
|)
|(133,820
|)
|79.5
|%
|Short term borrowings
|(5,000
|)
|-
|(5,000
|)
|N/A
|Amounts due to brokers
|(232,796
|)
|(169,086
|)
|(63,710
|)
|37.7
|%
|Total
|(4,840,521
|)
|(4,844,900
|)
|4,379
|(0.1
|)%
|Net
|452,712
|481,355
|(28,643
|)
|(6.0
|)%
|of which: accrued fee
|284,966
|280,020
|4,946
|1.8
|%
Available Capital Position
|(in thousands)
| As at
September 30,
2026
| As at
June 30,
2026
|Change
| Percent
Change
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,385
|$
|47,068
|$
|24,317
|51.7
|%
|Digital assets – held for operations
|4,106,164
|2,515,483
|1,590,681
|63.2
|%
|Digital assets – held as treasury
|43,173
|26,687
|16,486
|61.8
|%
|Digital asset exchange traded products
|644,351
|640,116
|4,235
|0.7
|%
|Digital asset receivables, net
|422,281
|238,969
|183,312
|76.7
|%
|Equity securities - held for trading
|5,879
|-
|5,879
|N/A
|Total
|5,293,233
|3,468,323
|1,824,910
|52.6
|%
|(in thousands)
| As at
September 30,
2026
| As at
June 30,
2026
|Change
| Percent
Change
|XBT Certificate Liabilities
|(2,109,233
|)
|(1,358,004
|)
|(751,229
|)
|55.3
|%
|XBT CS Physical Certificate Liabilities
|(2,824
|)
|(1,326
|)
|(1,498
|)
|113.0
|%
|CS Physical Certificate Liabilities
|(2,188,474
|)
|(1,406,792
|)
|(781,682
|)
|55.6
|%
|Digital asset payables
|(302,194
|)
|(114,764
|)
|(187,430
|)
|163.3
|%
|Short term borrowings
|(5,000
|)
|-
|(5,000
|)
|N/A
|Amounts due to brokers
|(232,796
|)
|(173,582
|)
|(59,214
|)
|34.1
|%
|Total
|(4,840,521
|)
|(3,054,468
|)
|(1,786,053
|)
|58.5
|%
|Net
|452,712
|413,855
|38,857
|9.4
|%
|of which: accrued fee
|284,966
|284,594
|372
|0.1
|%
Earnings Conference Call
Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Morris, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT on November 18, 2026. The presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session.
Investors and analysts can register for the call at Questions may be submitted in advance of, or during, the call via the earnings portal. A replay and transcript will be made available on the Investor Relations website following the call and will remain available for six months.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, its capital allocation plans (including the share repurchase program), the anticipated benefits of recent and prospective acquisitions and partnerships (including Bastion), the expected inclusion of the Company in the Russell indices and its anticipated effects, the development of its active alternative strategies and trading capabilities, the build-out of its European franchise, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations; and other statements identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“intends” and“will”. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings and submissions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CoinShares does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the U.S. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the U.S by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.
For more information about CoinShares:
CoinShares Investor Portal:
Investor Relations:...
1 The XBT Pricing Differential arises because certain certificate liabilities and the digital assets held to hedge the same underlying economic exposure are measured using the observable market prices applicable to the respective instruments. Differences between those pricing references can therefore create unrealized accounting gains or losses even where the Group's underlying economic exposure has not materially changed.
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