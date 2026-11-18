JERSEY, Channel Islands - November 18, 2026 - CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) (“CoinShares” or the“Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Total assets under management (“AUM”) of $7.4 billion, compared to $5.5 billion at June 30, 2026, and even with December 31, 2025 (also $7.4 billion). The increase was driven by price appreciation as well as net inflows of $125.0 million for the quarter.

Total revenue of $27.7 million for the quarter and total revenue and gains from operations of $46.5 million compared to $15.9 million for Q2 2026.



Capital markets revenue was $8.6 million, with a further $9.2 million in operating gains, excluding the XBT Pricing Differential1, bringing total segment capital markets revenue and gains to $17.8 million, as compared to $4.9 million for Q2 2026. Q3 results were powered by strong lending and trading performance as the Company took advantage of opportunities in the quarter.

Asset management fees were $19.1 million, flat with Q2 2026 (also $19.1 million). While ending Q3 AUM increased from a low at June 30, 2026, lower average AUM during the quarter kept asset management fees flat with Q2 2026.

Operating income of $28.4 million for the quarter and total Segment EBITDA of $20.6 million compared to $4.5 million for Q2 2026.

Net assets increased to $492.4 million and the Available Capital Position increased to $452.7 million from the Q2 2026 position of $413.9 million, reflecting the continued liquidity of the Group.

Returning capital to shareholders. On October 22, 2026, the Company's board of directors (the“Board”) approved a share repurchase program of up to $40.0 million under the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on September 15, 2026 (the“EGM”).

Strategic progress, including completion of the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management Limited (“Bastion”) in September 2026, establishing CoinShares Alternatives as the Group's active alternative strategies business. Compared with Q3 2025, revenue declined to $27.7 million from $50.3 million, revenue and gains from operations declined to $46.5 million from $61.3 million, and Segment EBITDA declined to $20.6 million from $53.3 million, primarily reflecting lower digital asset prices and average AUM. Operating income declined less, to $28.4 million from $32.5 million, as it includes a $9.6 million XBT Pricing Differential gain compared with a $13.6 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Net income increased to $39.6 million from $31.2 million, principally due to a $14.4 million gain on treasury digital assets, recorded below operating income, compared with a gain of $1.0 million.



CEO Commentary

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, said:

“This year has been a good example of CoinShares playing 'both sides of the ball.' The first half tested our defense. Clients continued to allocate to our products, and we stayed disciplined with our capital. In the third quarter, we had more room to go on offense. Net inflows accelerated, and we put capital back to work as opportunities improved.

“In Asset Management, what encourages me most is that clients kept investing with us through a difficult market and stepped up their allocations as conditions improved. The late rally helped bring assets under management back to $7.4 billion by quarter-end. Over time, our ambition is to earn a bigger place in clients' portfolios.

“In Capital Markets, reducing lending exposure in the first half gave us room to act when we saw better opportunities. We redeployed capital, and stronger lending and trading helped lift operating performance from the second quarter supported by new AI development.

“With the closing of the Bastion acquisition now part of our Alternatives offering, we have an opportunity to build an active investment business for institutional clients. Our first priority is to integrate the team. We'll manage costs closely and pace further investment in line with client demand and the revenue we earn from mandates.

“We took the same approach to preparing for the share repurchase program. We sold our entire corporate treasury position in Ethereum and half of our corporate treasury position in Solana, freeing up $19.3 million. That's nearly half of the $40 million authorized by the Board and gives us the flexibility to act when conditions allow.”



Assets Under Management (AUM) and Flows

Total AUM was approximately $7.4 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared with approximately $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $7.4 billion as of December 31, 2025.

The recovery in AUM reflects continued strong flows into the Company's products, as well as a late-quarter digital asset price rally. Net inflows accelerated in the quarter to approximately $125.0 million, bringing total net inflows for the nine months to $152.6 million.

CoinShares Physical, the Company's European growth platform, continued its strong performance from H1 and attracted $77.8 million of net inflows in the quarter, bringing net inflows for the nine months to $233.6 million.

The Company publishes a detailed breakdown of AUM and flows by listed security on its investor relations website following each month-end, which can be found at #aum. The information on the investor-relations website is not intended to be incorporated into this release or the accompanying Form 6-K.

Asset Management

Asset Management revenue was $19.1 million for the quarter, consistent with $19.1 million in Q2 2026. For much of the quarter, AUM was low from digital asset prices, before recovering significantly in the final weeks of the quarter. Because management fees accrue on daily AUM, the digital asset price recovery contributed only modestly to revenue during the quarter.

Capital Markets

Capital Markets revenue was $8.6 million for the quarter. Segment capital markets revenue and gains, which include trading activity not captured in revenue, were $17.8 million as compared with $4.9 million for Q2 2026. Stronger lending and trading drove the increase from Q2. Staking revenue declined as the Company redeployed ETH from staking to lending.

Profitability

The Company reported operating income of $28.4 million compared with a loss of $5.9 million in the prior quarter, and net income of $39.6 million compared with a loss of $13.6 million. Segment EBITDA was $20.6 million, compared with $4.5 million for Q2 2026 . The increase was largely powered by improved capital markets performance along with continued cost discipline.

The treasury position rebounded with digital asset prices and Q3 net income includes a gain of $14.4 million as compared to the prior quarter loss of $5.4 million.

The difference between Segment EBITDA and the reported net result principally reflects items excluded from the segment performance measure, principally the XBT Pricing Differential-which was a gain of $9.6 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the prior quarter-and the change in the fair value of treasury digital assets.

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to the applicable U.S. GAAP measure is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, CoinShares had approximately $492.4 million of net assets, compared with approximately $453.2 million as of June 30, 2026, and no long-term debt.

Management does not evaluate the Group's financial resources solely by reference to cash at bank because a significant portion of its capital is deployed in liquid assets and receivables supporting its investment products and Capital Markets activities.

The Group therefore also monitors an Available Capital Position that was approximately $452.7 million as compared to $413.9 million as of June 30, 2026, reflecting the Group's operating performance and the recovery in the value of treasury digital assets during the quarter.

The Company's balance sheet provides flexibility to invest organically in the continued development of its platform, pursue selective acquisitions where management believes they can create attractive returns, and return capital to shareholders where appropriate.

A reconciliation of Available Capital Position to the applicable U.S. GAAP measure is provided below.

Strategic Progress

The Group completed its acquisition of Bastion, a London-based alternative investment manager, in September 2026. Bastion's founders and investment team now operate the Group's active alternative strategies business, under the name CoinShares Alternatives, within the Asset Management segment. CoinShares Alternatives runs systematic, quantitative investment strategies, including a market-neutral strategy that seeks to generate returns independent of market direction, for an institutional client base through alternative investment funds and managed accounts. The acquisition extends the Group's offering from passive, listed products to actively managed strategies. These strategies earn management fees above the Group's blended Asset Management fee rate, and may earn performance fees, and have return objectives that differ from those of the Group's passive products. CoinShares Alternatives is in the early stages of integration following its acquisition in September. As of September 30, 2026, it managed approximately $86 million across its funds and separately managed accounts. Its contribution to the Group's results for the period was not material.

Indexation

FTSE Russell's preliminary list of additions for the December 2026 reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes, published on November 13, 2026, includes CoinShares. The Company is accordingly expected to be added to the following indices, effective after the U.S. market close on December 11, 2026:



the Russell 2000® Index;

the Russell 2000® Value Index;

the Russell 2000® Growth Index;

the Russell 2500TM Index;

the Russell 2500TM Value Index;

the Russell 2500TM Growth Index;

the Russell 3000® Index;

the Russell 3000® Value Index; and the Russell 3000® Growth Index.



Membership remains subject to change until the reconstitution becomes effective. The Company welcomes its expected inclusion, a milestone it believes supports its continued development in the U.S. capital markets. The Company believes inclusion may broaden its U.S. shareholder base, including through investment funds that passively or actively track the Russell indices.



Share repurchase program

On October 22, 2026, the Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $40.0 million. The program falls under the authority approved by shareholders at the Company's EGM, which allows repurchases of up to 32.9 million shares, or 25% of shares outstanding, over five years. Any repurchases will depend on market conditions, blackout periods and applicable volume limitations. The program will be funded from existing treasury resources including proceeds from the sale of its corporate treasury holding of Ethereum ($16.6 million) and 50% of its corporate treasury holding of Solana ($2.7 million), reallocating that capital towards share repurchases.

Comparison against Q3 2025