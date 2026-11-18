Virbac To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carros, France (Euronext: VIRP) - today announced that Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer and Habib Ramdani, Group CFO and Deputy CEO, will participate in a company presentation and Q&A session at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. GMT.
Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting
A replay will also be available on the Virbac website at the conclusion of the event.
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Virbac to Participate in the Jefferies Conference
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