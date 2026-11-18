The partnership combines Cyberscope's Web3 security expertise with Ment Tech's blockchain, AI, crypto infrastructure, and tokenization capabilities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cyberscope, a Web3 security and a TAC Security company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ment Tech to support the development of a more secure, reliable, and scalable digital asset ecosystem.The partnership combines Cyberscope's expertise in smart contract security audits, penetration testing, KYC, compliance, and blockchain risk intelligence with Ment Tech's capabilities in AI-powered platforms, blockchain applications, crypto infrastructure, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions.Ment Tech's technology portfolio spans centralized crypto exchanges, digital and crypto banking platforms, trading applications, and tokenization platforms. By bringing together these complementary capabilities, the collaboration aims to create opportunities for businesses to access both technology development expertise and security services as they build, launch, and scale their digital asset projects.As blockchain adoption continues to expand across industries, businesses increasingly require reliable technology infrastructure alongside robust security and risk assessment capabilities. Through this partnership, Cyberscope and Ment Tech aim to bridge this requirement by connecting relevant projects with complementary expertise throughout their development and growth journey.The collaboration will explore mutual referrals, client introductions, and broader ecosystem opportunities, enabling both organizations to connect businesses with relevant solutions based on their technology and security requirements."Strong partnerships are built on shared expertise, aligned goals, and a commitment to delivering meaningful value to customers. Through this partnership with Cyberscope, we aim to connect businesses with the right technology expertise and solutions to address their evolving needs. By combining our strengths and networks, we look forward to creating new opportunities, accelerating innovation, and helping businesses turn their technology goals into reality."Strengthening the Web3 Technology and Security EcosystemThe partnership reflects a shared objective of strengthening collaboration between blockchain technology development and Web3 security. While Ment Tech focuses on building blockchain applications, crypto infrastructure, AI-powered platforms, and tokenization solutions, Cyberscope brings the security expertise required to assess vulnerabilities, strengthen applications, and address emerging risks.By connecting these capabilities, both organizations aim to support businesses in addressing technology and security requirements at different stages of their journey, from product development and deployment to expansion and long-term operations.Through mutual referrals and collaboration opportunities, Cyberscope and Ment Tech seek to create greater value for their respective customer networks while contributing to stronger security practices, continued innovation, and sustainable growth across the digital asset ecosystem.About Ment TechMent Tech develops AI-powered platforms, blockchain applications, crypto infrastructure, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions. Its portfolio includes centralized crypto exchanges, digital and crypto banking platforms, trading applications, and tokenization platforms, supporting businesses in building and advancing their digital technology capabilities.About CyberscopeCyberscope, the Web3 Security division of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), is a global blockchain security company specializing in smart contract audits, AI-powered threat detection, token security analysis, and decentralized application security. Having performed 2,700+ smart contract audits, Cyberscope helps organizations and investors identify vulnerabilities, strengthen blockchain security, and build trust across decentralized ecosystems. Its flagship platform, Cyberscan AI, leverages artificial intelligence to provide instant smart contract analysis, risk scoring, real-time threat intelligence, and proactive security insights for Web3 users and projects.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world's largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST and ISO standards and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.For more details, please contact:Group Corporate Communications | TAC Security...

Media Team

CYBERSCOPE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cyberscope Partners with Ment Tech to Strengthen Web3 Security and Blockchain Technology Capabilities News Provided By CYBERSCOPE November 18, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.