The Waitlister connector for Claude, with three example requests from its documentation. Deleting subscribers and publishing a page need confirmation on Waitlister's website.

Founders can ask Claude to report sign-ups, tag subscribers and draft a landing page. Deleting and publishing still need confirmation on Waitlister's website.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waitlister, waitlist software for launching a product, has released a connector for Claude, the AI assistant made by Anthropic. The connector is now listed in Claude's directory. A connector lets an AI app work with another service on a user's behalf. With this one, founders can ask Claude about their waitlists or make changes to them in a conversation.

The connector is added from its directory listing. The account holder picks an access level, either View only or View and change, and signs in to Waitlister. No API key is needed. Once connected, it works in Claude on the web, desktop and mobile.

With View only access, Claude can report sign-ups, views and conversion over time, run a setup check that lists anything needing a fix, find subscribers by status, tag, join date or search, and show the referral leaderboard. With View and change access, it can also create a waitlist, create a landing page and edit its text, generate a page with Waitlister's AI builder, and add or remove subscriber tags.

Example requests in the connector guide include comparing a waitlist's last seven days with the week before, checking whether a waitlist is set up correctly, and adding an early-access tag to every subscriber already tagged beta.

Some changes do not take effect in the chat. Deleting subscribers, changing a subscriber's points, tagging more than 100 people at once, publishing or unpublishing a landing page, and editing a live page each return a link instead. Nothing changes until the account holder opens that link on Waitlister's website, sees what will change and confirms it. The connector does not send or draft emails, and it does not add subscribers.

"We built it so a founder can ask how the list is doing without letting an assistant delete subscribers or publish a page on its own," said [YOUR FULL NAME], founder of Waitlister.

The same connector works with ChatGPT, Claude Code and Codex. In those apps it is added by its address, and the connector guide has the steps for each. The connector is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI apps to external tools and data.

It is available now on every Waitlister plan, including Free, and follows the account's plan as the dashboard does. Connected apps are listed in the account's settings, where any of them can be disconnected, and Waitlister emails the account holder when an app is connected.

About Waitlister

Waitlister is waitlist software for launching a product: a signup page, referral rewards and emails to the list in one tool, free to start. More at waitlister.

Claude and Claude Code are trademarks of Anthropic, PBC. ChatGPT and Codex are trademarks of OpenAI OpCo, LLC. Waitlister is independent of both companies.

Ilppo Raesaenen

Waitlister

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Waitlister Launches Connector for Claude to Manage Product Waitlists by Chat News Provided By Waitlister November 18, 2026, 10:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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