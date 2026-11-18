The authors propose a reformed global health governance framework that connects WHO headquarters, regional offices, and country offices to strengthen global leadership, adapt health standards to local needs, and support sustainable national health systems

A governance model to explore how strategic adjustments can more effectively fulfil WHO's functions and preserve its leadership in global health governance

BEIJING, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global health challenges exposed weaknesses in international coordination, financing, and pandemic response. The authors propose reforms to strengthen global health governance by linking World Health Organization's core functions with organizational levels. Their recommendations include streamlining management, adapting health standards to local needs, improving regional coordination, and shifting from short-term external assistance toward sustainable national health systems. These changes make global health governance more agile, equitable, and resilient while strengthening countries' capacity to manage health priorities.Global health emergencies have exposed weaknesses in how countries and international institutions coordinate responses, mobilize funding, and allocate resources. Pandemic-related challenges, along with changing disease patterns and demographic structures, create new demands on health systems. The World Health Organization (WHO) remains central to global health leadership, but its effectiveness depends on coordination among headquarters, regional offices, and country offices. Calls for reform therefore extend beyond administration to how health priorities are set, financed, and translated into action.A commentary authored by Professor Minghui Ren and his colleagues from the Department of Global Health, School of Public Health, Peking University, Beijing, China, proposes a hierarchy-function coupling model. This model links WHO's three core functions-global health leadership, setting health norms and standards, and supporting national health capacity and partnerships-with its three organizational tiers: headquarters, regional offices, and country offices. The authors use this framework to examine institutional challenges and propose reforms for each level. The paper was published online in Volume 10, Issue 2 of the Global Health Journal on June 10, 2026.The analysis identifies the key challenges confronting the WHO's core functions within the shifting landscape of global health architecture: a cumbersome headquarters structure, concentrated financial authority, rigid management of voluntary contributions, and an imbalance between emergency response and other mandates, including health systems strengthening, non-communicable diseases, and mental health. WHO's budget for 2026–2027 is 4.2 billion USD, while headquarters levies a 13% programme support fee on voluntary contributions. The paper reports that only 52% of countries have adopted policies aligned with current WHO norms and standards for endemic infectious diseases. Guidance can lack implementation support, monitoring, and resource planning, while fragmented partnerships and short-term donor-driven projects can undermine national capacity-building.The proposed reforms redistribute responsibilities. At headquarters, the authors recommend simplifying management, cutting redundant posts, reducing the 13% programme support fee on voluntary contributions, decentralizing fundraising authority, and establishing a higher-level UN mechanism for emergency response. Regional offices should align with UN system structures to cut coordination costs, gain fundraising power, and be overseen through Executive Board visits. Country offices should be allowed and encouraged to raise funds autonomously, enabling them to lead on the ground, coordinate external partners, and align aid with national health strategies.“WHO should help align global efforts while enabling regional and national actors to respond to their own priorities,” said Prof. Ren. This approach places coordination alongside stronger regional and national decision-making.These changes could affect how health guidance and resources reach countries. Locally adapted standards and better coordination may help governments identify gaps and reduce fragmented support. Over time, stronger public health institutions could improve countries' ability to prepare for emergencies and address ongoing health needs. The authors advocate that:Headquarters should build a unified mechanism for assessing guideline implementation and integrate global resources and coordinate with Gavi, the Global Fund, and the World Bank;Regional offices should translate global standards into region-specific strategies, coordinate monitoring efforts, and establish regional partnership platforms;Country offices should focus on guideline implementation and adopt differentiated, phased assistance models that shift from short-term projects to long-term health-system resilience and health sovereignty.“The goal is to move from vertical aid toward sovereign empowerment, strengthening countries' ability to sustain their own health systems,” said Prof. Ren. This transition would require sustained technical support and monitoring.Overall, the paper presents WHO reform as a strategic transformation in global health governance, not simply organizational restructuring. It proposes targeted reform strategies to streamline management, decentralize authority, promote the localization of norms and standards, and shift from vertical aid to sovereign empowerment. The authors argue that a more agile, equitable, and resilient global health architecture will depend on WHO working across all three levels while supporting countries to lead and sustain their own health priorities.ReferenceTitle of original paper: Reforming WHO to strengthen its role in the global health architectureJournal: Global Health JournalDOI:About Peking University, ChinaPeking University (PKU) is a comprehensive national university located in Beijing, China. Established in 1898 as the Imperial University of Peking, it was China's first national comprehensive university. With a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and interdisciplinary education, the university offers programs across a wide range of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, engineering, medicine, and agriculture. PKU comprises multiple schools and departments, research institutions, and affiliated hospitals, fostering an environment for advanced education and scientific research. Through its international academic partnerships and collaborations, the university promotes knowledge exchange and contributes to addressing global challenges through research and innovation.Website:About Professor Minghui RenProf. Minghui Ren is a Professor at the School of Public Health and the Director of the Institute for Global Health, Peking University, Beijing, China. He earned his Ph.D. from Peking University, with degrees from Xi'an Jiaotong and Harvard. He previously served as Director-General for the Department of International Cooperation in the former National Health and Family Planning Commission of China and spent nearly seven years as Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization. He has governed major global bodies like UNAIDS and the Global Fund and currently sits on prominent national boards. Decorated by France and Russia, he specializes in global health governance, diplomacy, and health systems development.Funding InformationN/A

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