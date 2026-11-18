ICMM / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

New global dataset maps where mining and metals intersect with biodiversity

18.11.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Risks and opportunities for biodiversity and business are unevenly distributed across a relatively small number of locations, according to the first analysis of its kind LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ICMM publishes a global industry-wide biodiversity dataset combining 12,000 mining and metals facilities with internationally recognised indicators of ecosystem condition and conservation status. The analysis provides an evidence base for decisions about supplying the minerals and metals needed for decarbonisation while progressing towards the goals of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). The Global Mining and Metals Biodiversity Dataset finds that 22% of facilities are located in landscapes of high or very high ecosystem condition, where original biodiversity is largely intact and habitats remain connected, while just 5% intersect Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) and 4% intersect Protected or Conserved Areas (PCA). Under the GBF, 196 countries have agreed to bring the loss of high-integrity landscapes close to zero by 2030, and to effectively conserve 30% of land, water and sea, including the sites that matter most for biodiversity such as KBAs. Delivering on either means deciding where to concentrate effort, and until now there has been no global picture of where mining and metals facilities sit in relation to those places. The findings reveal significant differences between mineral supply chains, meaning the opportunities for and risks to biodiversity, and to the mining and metals sector, vary between supply chains and geographies. For example, facilities producing antimony, diamond and lithium are overrepresented in high ecosystem condition areas, while platinum group metals, barium and chromite are underrepresented. Facilities producing manganese, tin and diamond are overrepresented in KBAs relative to the global average, while steel, lithium and coal are proportionally underrepresented. In Indonesia, 84% of mining and metals facilities, mostly thermal coal facilities, are in high ecosystem condition areas also facing pressure from other drivers. The 607 facilities intersecting KBAs fall within 359 sites, and 12 of those sites hold six or more facilities each. Chrissie Pans in South Africa, a wetland that is 100% irreplaceable for the global survival of one species, contains 18 coal facilities, none of which fall within a PCA. Globally, most of the KBAs with facilities within their boundaries (73%) are not fully formally protected, and maintaining the conservation values for which they were designated depends on voluntary responsible mining standards and company commitments. Governments also have a major role to play in formalising and enforcing protection of areas important for global biodiversity. Whether these unprotected areas are recognised as globally significant KBAs or are high-condition ecosystems, they represent critical opportunities to advance the goals of the GBF. ICMM is publishing this data so that governments, industry and conservation organisations can use it to identify where collaborative action would hold most value, including in the intact landscapes that are a priority under the framework's first target. ICMM also calls on companies and researchers to contribute facility boundary data so that point locations can be converted into operational footprints. The analysis does not measure the impact of individual facilities, and the landscape-level indicators cannot isolate any facility's contribution to the condition of the area around it. It overlays facility locations on global biodiversity data from IBAT and the WWF Biodiversity Risk Filter and maps intersections across the large-scale, formal sector. Because each facility is represented as a point rather than a footprint, the figures describe the share of facilities, not the area of land they occupy. Dr Emma Gagen, Director of Data and Research at ICMM, said: "Meeting the world's growing demand for minerals and metals while protecting nature is one of the defining sustainability challenges of our time. This dataset provides, for the first time, a global evidence base across commodities, asset types and multiple biodiversity indicators to better understand where mining and metals facilities intersect with areas important for biodiversity and conservation. By identifying where opportunities and risks are, it can help governments, industry, investors and civil society focus effort where they can have the greatest impact in supporting both the energy transition and the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework. "While the number of large-scale, formal mining and metals facilities intersecting areas important for biodiversity or conservation is small as a proportion of the sector (4-22% of all facilities in our dataset), our data does not capture the area of land covered by this proportion. These facilities are therefore not insignificant in the context of progress towards the GBF targets. "Importantly, the data also does not include illegal or small-scale artisanal mining operations. To meet the GBF targets while supplying the minerals and metals needed for climate action, governments must recognise and enable responsible mining while also taking action against illegal mining and providing practical support for the informal artisanal and small-scale sector." The dataset covers large-scale, formal mining, smelting, refining and processing facilities. It does not include artisanal and small-scale mining, illegal operations or closed sites, and it does not distinguish ICMM member facilities from the rest of the sector. The report and dataset are available here: Notes to editors This dataset and report are part of ICMM's wider Global Mining Data Project that aims to significantly improve the quality and accessibility of industry-wide information by building robust, transparent data that can inform policy and advance wider discussions about mining and metals' evolving role in sustainable development. Like all large-scale datasets, the Global Mining and Metals Biodiversity Dataset has limitations. We have identified and described the key limitations of both the biodiversity and areas of conservation value indicators, and the global mining data used in this analysis. This helps ensure that uncertainties, data gaps and methodological constraints are transparent. By openly acknowledging these limitations, we aim to provide a foundation for future research that can improve the data, address gaps in knowledge and strengthen the evidence base. See the limitations section of our report for more information. In addition, the dataset does not include data on facility-level or company-level impacts on biodiversity, nor does it attempt to assess operational performance, efficiency or progress against corporate targets. As such, the dataset should not be used to benchmark individual assets or companies, or to draw conclusions about the alignment of individual corporate disclosures with sector-level results. Methodology Datasets from IBAT and the WWF Biodiversity Risk Filter were selected for their wide recognition and comprehensive coverage of biodiversity risk and areas of conservation value. Each of the datasets used offers distinct strengths and limitations, and ICMM assessed both to identify the most relevant indicators for inclusion in the Global Mining and Metals Biodiversity Dataset. Alternative indicators and datasets exist, and we encourage further research with these datasets to understand a broader picture of mining's relationship with biodiversity. We also partnered with an independent peer reviewer to understand the limitations and strengths of our methodology, datasets used, and insights. This helped to refine our approach and data, ultimately strengthening our approach while being transparent with our limitations. Please see the Methodology Section of the Report for further details. About ICMM ICMM stands for mining with principles. We bring together a third of the global metals and mining industry, along with key partners to drive leadership, action and innovation for sustainable development, ultimately delivering a positive contribution to society. Through collaboration, ICMM member companies set the standard for responsibly produced minerals and metals in a safe, just and sustainable world.



View original content: 18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

