MENAFN - IANS) Nairobi, Nov 18 (IANS) Two Indian sailors were rescued and one remains missing after cargo vessel Al-Fatah sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi said on Wednesday.

The Indian mission said that it is coordinating with relevant authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the rescued sailors' safe repatriation and support ongoing efforts to locate the missing crew member.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian mission said,“The High Commission of India in Nairobi is extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued from the cargo vessel Al-Fatah, which sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A third Indian sailor remains missing, and search efforts are underway to locate him.”

“The High Commission remains in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their repatriation and support ongoing efforts to trace the missing Indian crew member,” it added.

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The development came a day after India strongly condemned an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that 21 of the 24 Indian nationals on board had been safely evacuated ashore, while two injured crew members were admitted to a local hospital and one remained missing.

“We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026. Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing,” the MEA said.

According to the ministry, the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities.

“We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts,” the statement added.

Expressing concern over the persistent attacks on vessels, the MEA said,“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.”