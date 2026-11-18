MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Seoni, Nov 18 (IANS) Six police personnel, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), were suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday after a hidden-camera video allegedly showed a police officer threatening to plant cannabis in the bag of a hotel guest to implicate him in a criminal case.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension and a comprehensive investigation after the footage, recorded at hotel on Babariya Road, surfaced on social media.

The video, which also contains audio, has triggered allegations of police misconduct and extortion.

The footage, reportedly recorded on November 13, allegedly shows ASP Deepak Mishra and other police personnel questioning a young couple staying at the hotel.

When the woman refused to contact her family, the officer was allegedly heard instructing hotel staff to arrange cannabis and place it in the man's bag to implicate him in a case.

The couple reportedly told the police that they were adults and intended to marry.

The officers, however, insisted that they contact their families.

Those suspended include ASP Mishra, SDOP Chanchlesh Markam and Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari.

Traffic Inspector Vijay Tiwari has also been named in the allegations.

Announcing the action on social media, Chief Minister Yadav said misconduct by police personnel was unacceptable and that discipline and accountability were essential for the force.

"Following the emergence of prima facie suspicious conduct in the Seoni incident involving a viral video, instructions have been issued to suspend six police personnel, including an ASP and an SDOP, with immediate effect and conduct an impartial and comprehensive investigation into the matter," he said in statement on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that police personnel responsible for maintaining law and order must discharge their duties with responsibility and discipline.

Strict action would be taken against those found guilty under the government's zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, he added.

The video has also brought allegations of extortion against the police personnel into focus.

Hotel owner Sanjay Sanodiya alleged that officers had been demanding Rs 50,000 every month for the past two months to allow him to operate the establishment.

He claimed that Traffic Inspector (TI) Satish Tiwari, SDOP Markam and Traffic Inspector Vijay Tiwari had sought regular payments.

Sanodiya alleged that he had paid Rs 10,000 to each of the three officers and another Rs 20,000 to the TI in October.

He also claimed that after he failed to pay the demanded amount, police personnel conducted searches at the hotel on October 7, 8 and 9 and threatened its staff and guests.

Sanodiya also alleged that Yash Meshram, to whom he had rented out the hotel, was assaulted by police personnel in October over the alleged payment dispute.

On November 13, ASP Mishra, the SDOP and the TI allegedly visited the hotel with a police team and seized one digital video recorder (DVR).

However, a second DVR connected to hidden cameras remained at the premises, preserving the recording, according to the hotel owner.