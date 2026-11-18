MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Selected from 888 applications, seven startups building across operational technology cybersecurity, sovereign AI and compliance, construction tech, legal tech, women's health, and cross-border fintech will present live at Demo Day on December 9, 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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500 Global, a multi-stage venture capital firm, and Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announce the twelfth batch of the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, a hybrid program supporting early-stage founders building in sectors critical to the region's future. Running from September 27 to December 9, 2026, the cohort brings together a highly selective group of seven startups, chosen from 888 applications, with companies building across operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, sovereign AI and regulatory technology, construction technology, legal technology, women's health, and fintech.

Batch 12 leans further into the infrastructure that underpins the region's growth. Several companies in this cohort are building for heavily regulated or mission-critical environments: protecting the industrial control systems behind critical infrastructure, running compliance and risk operations for regulated businesses, and bringing AI into the Saudi legal system. Two companies are focused on construction, one of the region's largest and most capital-intensive sectors, addressing project delivery and contractor cash flow. For this cohort, the team continued to prioritize companies that demonstrate strong operating discipline, clear business fundamentals, and a sharp focus on execution.

Participating founders have received targeted mentorship, operator-led workshops, access to regional and global networks, and exposure to ecosystem stakeholders ahead of Demo Day on December 9, 2026. Batch 12 has been designed around hands-on execution support tailored to each company's stage, market, and go-to-market motion.

“Batch 12 shows how far founders in the region are willing to go in tackling hard problems,” said.“This cohort is building in areas like critical infrastructure security, sovereign AI, construction, and legal services, where trust and execution matter as much as the technology itself. These are companies with the potential to become foundational to how the region operates, and we are proud to support them with the capital, mentorship, and network to help them scale from MENA to the world.”

added,“The quality and ambition of the founders in Batch 12 reflect the strength of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem. These companies are applying technology to some of the Kingdom's most important sectors, from critical infrastructure and regulated industries to construction, healthcare and financial services. Through the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, we are proud to support ambitious founders with the networks, expertise and access they need to build scalable businesses and contribute to the Kingdom's long-term growth and economic diversification.”

CQR – A Saudi sovereign operational technology (OT) cybersecurity company protecting the industrial control systems behind the Kingdom's critical infrastructure. Daleela – An AI-powered women's health app that combines a patient's full medical context with specialist expertise to deliver one coordinated care plan. Delta Flow – An AI project manager that enables construction companies to deliver more projects without increasing headcount. Inovat – Digital infrastructure that helps banks and travel companies give their customers a faster, easier way to reclaim VAT on purchases made abroad. JUSTECH – An AI platform that helps Saudi legal professionals cut casework from weeks to hours by bringing research, analysis, and strategy together to build stronger cases. Ossus AI – A sovereign AI workforce that runs compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity operations for regulated companies. Watad – A platform that helps contractors improve margins and bridge cash flow gaps by simplifying construction material procurement and financing.

The Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global Batch 12 companies are:

With Batch 12 concluding in December, applications for the next cohort are open. Startups from across the MENA region are invited to join the strong and growing community of ambitious founders shaping the future of innovation in the region.