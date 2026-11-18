50 gamers competed at Samsung's SmartThings Showroom alongside gaming content creator Bashar Kayal The tournament kicked off a four-week Instagram competition, alongside a special Call of Duty retail offer across the UAE

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Samsung Gulf Electronics hosted an exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 gaming tournament at the Samsung SmartThings Showroom on 14 November, bringing together 50 gamers for a competitive gaming experience alongside gaming content creator Bashar Kayal. The invite-only tournament featured 15 matches played on Samsung gaming monitors and OLED Tvs. The tournament gave participants the opportunity to put their skills to the test across a series of matches, while experiencing Samsung's gaming display technology firsthand. Throughout the competition, participants experienced Samsung's gaming display technology in action, including the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD monitor, featuring an immersive curved display, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Samsung's OLED TVs also showcased vivid visuals and responsive gameplay, demonstrating how advanced display technology can enhance the gaming experience. Vineet Kumar, Head of the Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“In a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, every frame and every millisecond counts. Samsung's Odyssey monitors and OLED TVs are designed to deliver the clarity, immersion and responsiveness that complement the intensity of competitive gaming. With the game now supporting a 32:9 super ultrawide aspect ratio, Samsung Odyssey G9 users can enjoy a wider field of view and a more immersive gaming experience. Through this tournament, we wanted to give gamers in the UAE the opportunity to experience our display technology firsthand, while bringing the gaming community together through a shared passion.” Bashar Kayal, gaming content creator, added:“It was great to see so many passionate gamers come together and compete. Playing on Samsung's gaming displays made the experience even better, with smooth gameplay and sharp visuals that really made a difference during the matches. The energy throughout the tournament was incredible, and I'm glad to have been part of it.” The top five players at the tournament were awarded prizes, with the winner taking home a Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD gaming monitor and a Call of Duty game code. The runner-up received a Samsung Music Studio 7 and a Call of Duty game code, while third-, fourth- and fifth-place winners each received Call of Duty game codes. The tournament also marked the kickoff of Samsung's four-week Call of Duty Instagram competition, extending the excitement beyond the live event. Announced by Bashar Kayal through his post-event reel, the competition will invite gamers across the UAE to take part in four weekly Call of Duty missions on Samsung Gulf's account, with Call of Duty game codes up for grabs each week. The tournament forms part of Samsung's wider“Epic Screen. Epic Play.” Call of Duty campaign, running across the UAE from 4 November to 4 December 2026. Under the“Your Game Is On Us” offer, customers who purchase a Samsung OLED S95H TV or select Odyssey gaming monitors will receive a complimentary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 game code at participating Samsung Brand Stores and authorized retail partners across the UAE. Customers can take advantage of the promotional offer until 4 December 2026 and follow @SamsungGulf on Instagram for details on the upcoming gaming missions and how to participate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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