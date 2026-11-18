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Burak Borhan, Regional Director of Ecosystems for the Middle East and Africa, Red Hat

And

Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer, Moro Hub

As the UAE advances its digital transformation and AI agenda, organisations are leveraging sovereign and scalable technology infrastructure. The collaboration between Red Hat and Moro Hub brings together enterprise open-source solutions and local cloud infrastructure and expertise to help businesses modernise their IT environments, strengthen digital sovereignty and enhance operational resilience and AI readiness.

From Cloud Adoption to Business Adaptability:

For organisations driving digital transformation, the priority is moving beyond cloud migration to building a business that can adapt. Organisations need to modernise existing applications, introduce AI and keep critical services dependable, without creating a separate operating environment for every initiative.

At the same time, the demand for cloud services that offer data sovereignty, AI capabilities, backup, disaster recovery, and proactive monitoring is on the rise. Moro Cloud Sovereign Container as a Service, powered by Red Hat OpenShift, responds to these requirements by ensuring data remains within the UAE while supporting modern applications and AI capabilities.

Sovereignty Extends Beyond Data Location:

Digital sovereignty is not solely about where data is stored but also about enabling organisations to innovate with confidence while retaining meaningful control. While keeping data within the UAE remains important, effective sovereignty also depends on understanding who can access information, who operates the service, and whether organisations can adapt as requirements shift. Red Hat's open platforms enable this by delivering a transparent and consistent foundation across diverse environments. However, this is further supported by Moro Hub's DESC-certified cloud infrastructure hosted in UAE-based data centres, which ultimately provide clarity over data location, sovereignty requirements, and customer control.

Partnership as a Managed Service:

Red Hat provides the enterprise software foundation; Moro Hub brings local infrastructure, managed services and the expertise to deliver those capabilities to customers. Moro Hub's Containers as a Service offering on Red Hat OpenShift is a concrete example. Hosted at Moro Hub's Green Data Centre, it combines an enterprise application platform with locally delivered cloud infrastructure, offering customers a route to modernisation without having to assemble every component themselves.

Modernising Applications and Automating Operations:

As organisations modernise their technology environments, application delivery and operational management have become increasingly interconnected. Red Hat OpenShift provides a consistent platform for developing applications, while Ansible Automation Platform helps automate processes across infrastructure, applications, and operating environments. For example, a government department updating an online service can automate environment preparation, apply approved configurations, and standardise deployment procedures, reducing manual handovers and making changes easier to manage. The result is faster delivery, less repetitive work, and greater confidence in recovery processes, enabling teams to focus more of their time on improving services while reducing dependence on manual intervention.

Moving AI from Experimentation into Everyday Use:

AI readiness is ultimately about operating a dependable business service. Beyond infrastructure capacity, organisations require controlled access to data, integration with existing systems, visibility into performance and cost, and clearly defined responsibility for changes and recovery. Consider an internal assistant that answers questions from corporate documents for instance. Leaders need to be aware of how well it maintains manageability as usage increases, respects current permissions, and provides reliable responses. With the latest collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift AI supports the development, deployment, and management of AI models and applications across hybrid cloud environments, while Moro Hub's AI Platform brings application modernisation and AI together in one environment hosted within its Green Data Centres. Together, they help organisations move AI from experimentation to everyday operations as a managed service.

Resilience and Sustainability:

Resilience remains a critical requirement for enterprises. Moro Hub achieves this by operating a 24/7 Security Operations Centre that offers threat monitoring, threat intelligence, and vulnerability management across cloud, operational, and IoT environments, alongside Disaster Recovery as a Service and Backup as a Service delivered through Moro Cloud. These capabilities are hosted within the UAE, thereby ensuring data residency, security, and business continuity within a single environment. Supporting this foundation are Moro Hub's Green Data Centres in Dubai, including the MBR Solar Park Green Data Centre, where workloads run on renewable energy. Notably, customers can measure and demonstrate the environmental impact of their hosting through the Green Certificate initiative, in alignment with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic objectives.

By combining Red Hat's open enterprise platforms with Moro Hub's local infrastructure and expertise, the collaboration delivers a practical framework for modernisation and AI adoption. This approach helps organisations maintain control, strengthen resilience, and adopt AI capabilities with greater confidence.