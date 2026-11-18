A video showing forest personnel following a lion on motorcycles at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat's Amreli district has triggered widespread reactions on social media. The footage reportedly shows three men riding bikes alongside the animal, while a forest department vehicle is also seen in the area.

The visuals raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts, with several questioning whether the lion was being unnecessarily chased or disturbed. The incident reportedly took place during the Diwali holiday period, when the safari park was witnessing a significant tourist rush.

Officials say the lion had strayed from its enclosure

Forest officials clarified that the personnel were attempting to guide the lion back towards its designated feeding enclosure, locally known as a 'kraal'. Lions at the safari park are reportedly fed around 5 pm in a fenced area measuring approximately 100 metres by 100 metres.

According to officials, the lion had moved away from the enclosure, prompting staff to intervene and direct it back. Assistant Conservator of Forests Mitesh Vaniya denied allegations of animal harassment, maintaining that the staff were carrying out their duties.

The park reportedly covers more than 300 hectares, and officials said the festive period brought a heavy influx of visitors, with staff working extended hours.

Three outsourced forest workers removed from duty

The incident prompted the forest department to launch an inquiry into the conduct of the personnel. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh said that returning lions to their enclosures is generally done using a jeep, but the staff involved had used motorcycles instead.

Following the inquiry, a notice was issued and three outsourced forest workers were relieved of their duties. The action has brought further attention to the protocol followed by safari park staff while handling wildlife, particularly during busy tourist seasons.