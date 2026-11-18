MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has reduced the number of permits required for businesses from 905 to 439 and increased the authorized capital of state-owned banks as part of efforts to improve the business environment and expand financing for the economy, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Kasymaliev presented a report to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on the country's budget execution and financial plans.

He said businesses can access loans at an annual interest rate of 6%, while financing for the garment industry is available at zero interest.

Since January 1, 2025, Kyrgyzstan has abolished the vehicle tax and the electronic consignment note requirement for all goods except excisable products. The tax rate for jewellers has also been reduced to 0.25%.

Under the Government Accelerators programme, the time required to obtain construction permits for major projects has been reduced from 180 to 60 days. Permits for heavy goods vehicles are now issued online, cutting processing time from three days to one hour. The time needed to obtain a sanitary passport has also been halved, from eight to four days.

Kasymaliev also outlined financing provided by development institutions. In 2025, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund financed 176 projects worth $239.4 million, while the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund financed 37 projects worth $85.4 million. The Turkic Investment Fund allocated $12.9 million for six projects, and the Asian-Kyrgyz Development Fund approved 11 investment projects worth $76.7 million.

As of October 1, 2026, assets of Kyrgyzstan's banking sector had increased by 24.2%, reaching 1.5048 trillion soms ($17.2 billion).

The authorized capital of Aiyl Bank was increased to 79.8 billion soms ($912.5 million), Eldik Bank's to 81.3 billion soms ($929.6 million), and the Development Bank's to 22.7 billion soms ($259.6 million).

The combined loan portfolio of Eldik Bank and Aiyl Bank reached 229.6 billion soms ($2.6 billion), Kasymaliev said, noting that this would support increased lending to the real sector of the economy.