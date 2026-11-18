MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Austria have discussed opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as strengthen political dialogue and cultural ties, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The discussions took place on November 17 in Ashgabat during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Austrian parliamentarian Gudrun Kugler, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and Special Representative on Demographic Change and Security.

The sides noted positive developments in bilateral political dialogue and practical cooperation, and expressed interest in expanding ties in trade, the economy, and cultural and humanitarian affairs.

They also exchanged views on international issues, including the role of international law in global security and sustainable development. Prospects for cooperation within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly were also discussed, with a focus on strengthening interparliamentary contacts and exchanging views on regional and international affairs.

Economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Austria is supported by the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which coordinates bilateral projects and identifies new areas for partnership. Its 13th meeting was held in Ashgabat on June 12, 2026, with the participation of government representatives and business communities from both countries.

The meeting addressed industrial technologies, energy, environmental projects, waste management, construction, transport infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food processing. The green economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence were also identified as promising areas for cooperation.