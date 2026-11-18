Dads Kids Club at Jessop Primary, London

A new independent evaluation of Dads Kids Club suggests fathers want to be more involved in school life, and that the right kind of invitation helps them.

- Ken Baffoe, Head of School, Jessop PrimaryLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Once upon a time, mum was our first port of call. Child is sick, call mum. Child is in trouble, call mum. Not so much anymore."Ken Baffoe, Head of School, Jessop PrimaryThis subtle change first started in our school not when we changed a parent policy, but when we started opening the gates on a Saturday and invited dads in to do something with their children.Historically, schools haven't always reached every part of a family equally. The University of Leeds research found that 60.5% of fathers had been to a parents' evening in the previous six months, against 78.8% of mothers. The same research found that fathers were more willing to get involved when they were given the chance.Dads Kids Club began with a simple question. If father figures want to be more involved in their children's learning, what will make it easier for them to get more involved?For Dad's Kids Club, the answer wasn't a meeting about parenting. It was about giving male figures in pupils' lives an opportunity to play productively. Dads, grandads, uncles, stepdads and other male carers come into school with their primary-age children and make, fix, grow, build and play. There are no screens. Dads are encouraged to bring their own skills and ideas, and over time they tend to take the sessions over. As David Martin, Deputy Headteacher at John Keble Primary, puts it: "I just have to turn up to the school premises and open the gates. After that, it's the dads who take over."The model has now run for three academic years, with four clubs in London and Yorkshire with 2,769 attendances. The first club, at Jessop Primary in Lambeth, won BBC London Community Group of 2025.A new independent Covaluation report from PatchWorks, Being There, Together, is the first formal evaluation of Dads Kids Club's first three academic years. It draws on a detailed survey and interviews with 76 father figures who've attended a range of Dads Kids Club.For children, the clearest indicator was about their relationship with school:68% of dads say their child feels more positive about school since attending Dads Kids Club, with 28% strongly agreeing. 68% report their child feels a greater sense of belonging at school, including 30% who strongly agree. 50% say their child enjoys learning more, although 42% are neutral. DADS KIDS CLUB's clearest educational benefit appears to be pupil relationships with school, rather than a measurable change in their enthusiasm for learning.The evidence on dads was stronger. Some 89% said they feel more involved in their school community, 83% reported greater trust and confidence in their child's school, and 97% said they feel part of a supportive community at Dads Kids Club. No dad disagreed that Dads Kids Club had helped them feel more involved.At Jessop, more dads have gone on to volunteer on school trips, helped fix the school building 14 planters where every child grew produce for their families or removed an old sports pitch surface - saving the school an estimated £8,000.Two regular Dads Kids Club attendees have gone on to become school governors.At John Keble Primary, a neglected part of the playground was reinvigorated and a garden planted. When pupils returned, they were already protecting what they had created. "I planted that this weekend. Now we have to look after it."Dads Kids Club is launching a project to boost fathers' engagement to improve child outcomes. The next phase will gather evidence directly from children and schools, follow families over time, and test how to reach fathers who are less connected to schools and children without a consistently involved male carer.For schools interested in increasing parent participation, especially father figures, and want to significantly build belonging amongst pupils and staff - Dads Kids Club are offering free Dads Kids Days taster sessions for your school, where all pupils and father figures are invited to attend and learn more together.Dads Kids Club will run the session in your school and bring everything.Schools interested in hosting a session that is completely free can contact... to find out more.

R J DICKINSON

Dads Kids Club

+44 7765 373294

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What happens when dads get even more involved in their child's learning? News Provided By Kub Digital November 18, 2026, 10:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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