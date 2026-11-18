MENAFN - IANS) Gandhisagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Accelerating industrial growth across agriculture, chemicals, biotechnology, and textiles, the Madhya Pradesh government has cleared four major projects expected to attract Rs 42,450 crore in investment and generate over 1.74 lakh jobs.

Marking the conclusion of the 'Year of Agricultural Welfare' (Krishi Kalyan Varsh), the cabinet committee approved a 178-hectare agro-park in Mandsaur's Basai village to boost processing of medicinal plants, fruits, and horticultural crops.

The cabinet here on Wednesday approved an Agro Park across 178 hectares in Mandsaur's Basai village with an anticipated investment of Rs 3,200 crore and creation of over 14,000 jobs, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing mediapersons here after the meeting.

Also, he said, a Chemical Park on 3,500 acres in Garoth tehsil's Kurlasi village under the Centre's 'Bhavya Yojana' is underway to attract a whopping Rs 15,000 crore investment and is expected to create one lakh direct and indirect jobs. The park will be developed in Garoth tehsil's Kurlasi area, located 10 km from the Delhi-Mumbai eight-lane expressway, he said, adding that it is envisioned to attract Rs 15,000 crore and employ one lakh people.

In Ratlam, CM Yadav said a 453-hectare biopharma park will tap into emerging biotechnology opportunities, drawing Rs 18,100 crore and creating 25,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, following the rapid sell-out of plots at tribal-dominated Dhar's PM MITRA Park -- whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister on September 17 last year -- the government identified an additional 341 hectares under a special incentive package to attract Rs 6,150 crore and generate 35,000 jobs.

The chief minister further said a Rs 237-crore Deep-Tech Research and Innovation Park on 100 acres in Ujjain, focusing on space science, agri-tech, and emerging technologies, is also coming up.

Also, the cabinet approved phase-II of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone across 182 hectares at Talpura and Kulaith in Gwalior's SADA area, a multi-product industrial area in Pandhurna, amendments to the MP Industrial Promotion Policy-2025, and the appointment of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as MPIDC's national partner for three years.

To empower small enterprises, the Chief Minister stated that the cabinet approved the formation of 'MP MSME Limited' with an initial Rs 10 crore provision and extended the MSME Infrastructure Development Scheme for five years at Rs 1,507 crore.

In the energy and environment sectors, approval was granted for Phase-II of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project -- featuring an 800 MW Battery Energy Storage System and a 200 MW floating solar unit -- alongside an Rs 855-crore Forest Zoo and Rescue Centre across 210 hectares in Ujjain's Naulakhi reserve forest, generating 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

CM Yadav further informed that the cabinet sanctioned special NDPS Act courts in Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Bhopal, and Rewa to expedite narcotics cases, and approved Morena's first university, Shri Radhe University, commencing in 2027-28.

The cabinet also approved increasing funding for further construction of Rewa Medical College from Rs 321.94 crore to Rs 414.17 crore, while the MP Civil Aviation Policy-2025 was amended to extend Viability Gap Funding to four years for domestic flights and two years for international services.