MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) A scuffle broke out between members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in north Kolkata's College Street on Wednesday afternoon over the setting up of temporary book stalls outside the University of Calcutta.

According to police, SFI had set up a temporary stall at a new location, slightly away from the spot previously designated for it. It was not immediately clear whether the organisation had obtained police permission for the new location.

A sizeable police force was deployed in the College Street area to prevent any untoward incident.

The confrontation began around 11 a.m. when ABVP members objected to SFI setting up its stall and demanded that they too be allowed to sell books from the same location.

Around 11.15 a.m., ABVP members brought tables and benches out of the university premises and placed them on the street. They also carried a few books, indicating their intention to set up a rival stall.

"Talks are going on. But if SFI sells books here, then we will do it too," ABVP spokesperson Swadhin Haldar said.

Soon, slogans were raised against SFI. The situation turned tense when ABVP members attempted to vandalise the SFI stall, triggering a scuffle between members of the two organisations.

"We have an objection to the sale of books on their history. We will destroy those who create anarchy," Haldar said.

He demanded that SFI produce the permission granted for setting up the stall. He also claimed that ABVP had approached the police seeking permission to sell books and had informed them about its plans.

Police personnel attempted to secure the SFI stall by putting up guardrails. However, ABVP members allegedly tried to remove the barricades and approach the stall, claiming they would not allow the promotion of what they described as anti-national ideology.

SFI members, meanwhile, remained seated inside the stall, holding the national flag.

The police positioned themselves between the rival groups and managed to prevent the confrontation from escalating further.

SFI members alleged that although they had received permission on Tuesday, they were prevented from setting up the stall and some members were detained.