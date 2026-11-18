MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 18 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the inaugural ceremony of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026 in Brussels on Wednesday and thanked her for strongly backing the strategic partnership between India and the European Union (EU).

"Raksha Rajya Mantri interacted with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament at the inaugural ceremony of the Schuman Security & Defence Forum 2026 in Brussels. RRM recalled recent high-level exchanges between India and the European Parliament and thanked President Metsola for her strong support to the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the Directorate of Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Seth also met Japan's State Minister of Defence Kiyoshi Odawara and underlined the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

"At the inaugural session of the 3rd Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth briefly interacted with Mr Kiyoshi Odawara, State Minister of Defence of Japan. Underlining the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, both sides noted that Defence and Foreign Ministers from India and Japan are scheduled to meet in Tokyo soon for the 2+2 Dialogue, further strengthening the bilateral defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries," the Directorate of Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Earlier in the day, MoS Seth arrived in Brussels to attend the defence forum and was welcomed by India's Ambassador to Belgium, Pranay Verma, at the airport.

"The visit underlines India's expanding defence and strategic cooperation with the European Union, following signing of the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement in January 2026," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

The third edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum (Schuman Forum) is being held in Brussels on November 17-18. The forum brings together senior decision-makers from more than 85 partner countries, European Union (EU) Member States, high-level representatives of the EU, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think tanks and academia, according to the EU's statement.

"The Schuman Forum will aim to shed light on how ongoing and potential peace, security and defence partnerships can respond more effectively to today's and the future's most pressing security threats and challenges, while contributing to global peace and security as well as upholding the international rules-based order and multilateralism," the EU said in an official statement ahead of the event.

On his way to Brussels, Seth was accorded a warm welcome at Zurich airport by Second Secretary (Consular, Culture and Diaspora) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) at the Embassy of India in Switzerland, Rajendra Choudhari.

"Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Sh. Sanjay Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Secd. Secretary Sh. Rajendra Choudhari during his transit at Zurich Airport, while en route to Brussels for participation in Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026," the Indian Embassy in Switzerland posted on X.